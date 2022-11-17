She Still Lingers in This World Where I Have Faded: Genshin Impact Photography event guide

The 'Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens' event has updated its tasks in Genshin Impact with two new challenges on the second day. The event's fourth task is to take a picture in Inazuma with an archer using their Aimed Shot.

New players may find the interface for taking photos to be confusing, which is why this article will guide them to the location of the 'She Still Lingers in This World Where I Have Faded' challenge and detail how they can take a perfect picture for this task in Genshin Impact.

Day 2 of Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens in Genshin Impact

The fourth challenge on Day 2 is in Inazuma (Image via HoYoverse)

The new challenge in Genshin Impact's Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens event is 'She Still Lingers in This World Where I Have Faded,' which is located in Chinju Forest, Inazuma. Before starting the task, you will have to equip the Kamera from your Inventory under the Gadget tab.

A Kamera icon can be seen in front of the gate (Image via Hoyoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint near Chinju Forest and head northeast until you reach a large gate with a Kamera icon in front of it. Interact with this icon by clicking F to enter the adjustment phase.

Adjust the Kamera until the photo-taking point is in the frame (Image via HoYoverse)

During the first phase, Genshin Impact players will need to adjust the Kamera's position and angle until the photo-taking point (the red gate) is within the frame. After this, you can click on 'Enter' to confirm the Kamera Settings and move to the photo-taking phase.

Use an Aimed Shot before taking the photo (Image via HoYoverse)

In the last phase, Travelers need to follow these instructions before taking a photo to complete the challenge:

The angle must include 1 photo-taking point

Must include the active character

The character's weapon must be a bow

Use a Charged Attack when the picture is taken

Switch to any archer in Genshin Impact and use their Aimed Shot before taking a photo. Once this challenge is complete, head to the event page and claim the task's rewards consisting of Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wit.

Tartaglia and Yoimiya's appearance as NPCs in Genshin Impact

Tartaglia in Chinju Forest, Inazuma (Image via HoYoverse)

During the 'Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens' event, Tartaglia and Yoimiya can be seen in Chinju Forest when players are completing the fourth challenge. The Harbinger can be seen right in front of the teleport waypoint in the forest and Travelers can interact with him for some dialogue. Apparently, Tartaglia is chasing after the powerful 'Great Mujina Youkai' along with some of his new comrades.

Talk to Yoimiya for more information (Image via Hoyoverse)

More information can be obtained by talking to Yoimiya near the photo-taking location. Although she knows that Tartaglia is a Fatui Harbinger and is aware of his actions in Liyue, she feels that he's sincerely trying to help the children by capturing the 'Great Mujina Youkai,' which is why she accepts his help.

The two playable characters' appearances as NPCs explain why two of the requirements to play this event is to complete Tartaglia and Yoimiya's Story Quests.

Although talking to the NPCs does not provide any rewards, it's certainly a nice experience for the community to get the chance to talk to playable characters once in a while.

