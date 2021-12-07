ShivFPS hits an unbelievable grapple with Pathfinder while streaming Apex Legends

Luminosity Gaming content creator ShivFPS recently gave fans an unreal Apex Legends moment with Pathfinder's Grappling Hook that should drop the jaws of anyone.

The popular British streamer produced this insane play while solo queuing on the celebrated Respawn Entertainment Battle Royale title, which led to him getting highly pumped.

The streamer produced one of the biggest "Clip It" moments on Apex Legends, and it will surely cause the community to talk about it a lot in the near future.

Check out this insane grappling hook play from ShivFPS on Apex Legends

During his Apex Legends stream today, ShivFPS showcased his insane skills at using Pathfinder during a solo queue match.

Playing on Storm Point, the Luminosity Gaming content creator had already amassed 7 seven kills with only 13 players left in the game. After showing his impressive skills with some kills earlier in the match, he pulled out an insane move to kill an opponent, who had been evading him for some time.

The play happened near the Barometer POI where he spotted the enemy. However, instead of taking him on, the enemy ran away from him by using the nearby Gravity Cannon.

Like every great Apex Legends player, ShivFPS followed him by using the same Gravity Cannon and tried tagging the opponent mid-air. However, before he could land, the enemy again escaped using another Gravity Cannon to go back to the same place they came from.

ShivFPS didn't duck his opponent as he tried to catch the enemy again by using the Gravity Cannons. However, the opponent escaped using the same tricks again. But, it didn't take long for him to finally catch them.

After the opponent again tried to escape his clutches by using the Gravity Cannon, ShivFPS produced a big brain moment by using the Pathfinder's Grappling Hook to catch the evading player mid-air.

He shouted in excitement when he hooked the opponent as he knew the enemy was finally in his clutches after trying hard for a long time. As the two landed together, ShivFPS damaged his enemy profusely with the R-99 SMG and then capped off the kill with the Wingman pistol.

Both ShivFPS and his Twitch chat had an insane reaction to the kill, with many calling the move a clip waiting to go viral, and many in the Apex Legends community would agree that it was definitely worthy of the 200 IQ play title.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider