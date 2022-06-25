Disguised Toast and Tarik can’t stop simping for Chrissy Cunningham from Stranger Things 4

Streaming megastars Disguised Toast and Tarik recently joined Grace Van Dien, better known for her impeccable performances in the American science fiction horror drama series Stranger Things 4. While streaming Valorant's all-new season, the trio can be seen having a fun time together.

Although Grace has just started getting regular on her Twitch channel, the popular personality has hit it off perfectly with the Offline TV creators. After Valkyrae, Chrissy joined Disguised Toast, Tarik, and LilyPichu for a rather interesting Valorant stream and, as one can already imagine, the livestream was nothing short of hilarious.

Grace Van from Stranger Things 4 joined Disguised Toast and Tarik for a hilarious Valorant stream

Grace Van Dien, who streams Valorant on her Twitch channel under her streaming name Bluefille, got a lot of attention after the release of Stranger Things 4. Her streams blew up in popularity, fetching thousands of viewers on a daily basis.

Now, after her collaborative stream with Offline TV members, including Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast, her videos have eclipsed 20,000 viewers.

All of this started when YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachel "Valkyrae" surprised her viewers with a new member on her latest season of Valorant stream. Later on, she was also joined by other notable creators including Disguised Toast, LilyPichu, Tarik and Sykkuno.

During her recent livestream with Twitch stars Disguised Toast and Tarik, Grace can be seen having a fun time, enjoying and exploring the new Valorant map.

In between matches, Lily Pichu had a rather interesting question to ask Grace:

"Do you think you play better when you don't show yourself."

The Twitch star hilariously replied that she plays better without Tarik on her team. To which the Twitch star went on to quip:

"Oh wow, I have been putting blood, sweat, flesh, heart, soul, everything in my body and that's what I get? "

While being chased, Tarik hilariously called out the Stranger Things 4 actress for help. He screamed:

"Use my body. Here right there shoot him, shoot him down, shoot him down, shoot him, shoot him down. Shoot him, shoot him, shoot him, shoot him, please, please, please, please, please."

More interestingly, the trio hit it off so well that the Stranger Things actress went on to appreciate them by saying:

"You guys are the best teammates in the whole world."

Fans react to the wholesome interaction

With Stranger Things 4 blowing up in popularity, the most recent interaction between Valkyrae and Grace elicited a plethora of positive reactions from viewers. Social media has been buzzing with excitement ever since the trio got together for a Valorant livestream.

Some fans pointed out the insane similarity between Toast and Tarik's body reactions.

Here's what the fans had to say:

Fans react to the wholesome interaction (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

After a prolonged wait, Stranger Things season 4 is finally here and the internet is beyond delighted. Suffice to say, the sci-fi horror television series is guaranteed to finish at least second on Netflix's all-time list in English as well as non-English programming, with only Squid Games standing in its way.

In the meantime, Grace has managed to cross 100,000 followers on the Amazon-owned platform, despite not being an official Twitch partner yet. Based on her most recent streams, Hawking's beloved cheerleader is planning to take up streaming more religiously and stream on a regular basis.

Suffice to say, with Stranger Things 4 skyrocketing in popularity, Grace has amassed an incredible number of followers on her social media handles in an extremely short span, which is growing at a healthy rate.

