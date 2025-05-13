Should you kill Chalier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Floating Cemetery quest)?

Killing Chalier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is an optional objective you'll come across in the game's Floating Cemetery region. While sparing the monster would be considered the morally right choice, this particular Nevron wants you to kill it. Thus, you might be confused about this decision — fulfilling Chalier's wish or trying to convince it to live.
While you can choose any answer depending on your stand, there is a big difference in what rewards you acquire. This article explores what you obtain with each choice.
Note: This article spoils many regions up to and including Act 3 of the game, along with a few White Nevron side quests.
Should you kill Chalier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 during the Flying Cemetery quest?
You'll first meet Chalier, a White Nevron, in the courtyard of the Floating Cemetery, just ahead of the Entrance Expedition Flag. When you interact with the monster, it'll ask you to choose a weapon. You'll be given three options:
- The Spear
- The Sword
- The Hammer
After you choose one, Chalier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 will invite you inside the building, where you will fight with the weapon you selected. Make sure to pick one you know the parry/dodge timings of. Chalier's moveset will be similar to the enemy type with the same name, but the former's stats will be better.
Winning this fight will award you Longer Shell Picto (Level 19), XP, and Chroma. After its defeat, Chalier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 will kneel, allowing you to ask questions. Exhaust them all and you'll ultimately be asked to kill. Here, you'll be given two options, each with different consequences and rewards.
- Choosing the "I... understand. Alright. I'll do as you wish." option will result in you killing Chalier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. You'll gain Auto Powerful Pictos (Level 19), with 241 Speed, 20% Critical Rate, and a Lumina that applies Powerful for 3 turns on battle start. This is the only opportunity to acquire the Pictos in a playthrough.
- If you select the "Are you sure? Why not find a new purpose?" dialogue, you'll spare the Nevron. However, when you re-enter the building, you'll witness its corpse, coming to the conclusion that Chalier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 killed itself. Your reward will be the 11,680 Chroma lying at its feet.
There is another factor affected by killing or sparing Chalier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
After Esquie gains the ability to fly in Act 3, you can visit a region called The Fountain, where you'll meet a Nevron named Blanche. Interacting with the same will make you realize that it has been keeping track of all the White Nevrons you've previously helped. This included Chalier in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 inside the Floating Cemetery. You can go down one of two paths with Blanche here:
- If you've helped at least seven to eight White Nevrons and didn't murder any, Blanche will be grateful. You'll be rewarded with 100x Color of Lumina.
- If you killed even one White Nevron, Blanche will get angry and fight you. Defeating it will reward you with 10x Color of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.
While you don't kill Chalier yourself if you choose the "new purpose" dialogue option, it does end up dead regardless. Some players reported that they got the 100x Color of Lumina even after killing it, while others stated that letting the monster kill itself was what triggered the reward instead.
Thus, if you want to make Blanche feel grateful, it's better not to engage with the Nevron in the Floating Cemetery at all before visiting The Fountain. You can instead focus on helping at least six to seven White Nevrons out of the nine (tenth being Blanche). Make sure not to kill any before visiting The Fountain.
You can also attack all the White Nevrons, including Blanche, after you get the massive Color of Lumina reward to gain their battle loot items.
