Should you pull for Augusta in Wuthering Waves?

The undefeated Gladiator from Septimont, Augusta, is officially playable in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, which launched on August 28, 2025. She has joined the Eletro roster as a hypercarry DPS, wielding a broadblade. Although her first appearance in the Septimont story was compelling, players will still want to verify if she is worth pulling for in the present patch.

To help them, this article will explore Augusta’s strengths and weaknesses to determine her pull value in WuWa.

Augusta’s strengths and weaknesses in Wuthering Waves

Augusta is featured in the Phase 1 banner (Image via Kuro Games)

Augusta’s banner is available in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update from August 28 to September 17, 2025. Below we have discussed her strengths and weaknesses that will help determine if she is worth summoning.

Augusta’s strengths

Augusta boasts a unique combat mechanism that allows her to temporarily stop time. She can use the opportunity to maximize her damage output.

She is a hypercarry DPS unit that doesn’t rely on debuffs to be effective in the battle.

Her attacks deal AoE Electro DMG to enemies.

She can generate shields, which massively improves her survivability.

Augusta employs resources like Prowess and Ascendancy to enhance her Heavy attacks and Resonance Skill. She can basically buff herself with normal attacks to inflict additional damage on enemies.

She also provides All-Attribute DMG Amplification with her Outro Skill.

Augusta’s weaknesses

Augusta’s gameplay can be a bit complex to master, as you have to pay attention to her Forte gauge and other resource parameters.

She requires high Crit Rate and Crit DMG to consistently deal damage. Therefore, you must balance the stats on her Echo set.

Augusta’s strengths clearly outweigh her weaknesses, enhancing her overall pull value. She is also a highly anticipated character that fans will want to get irrespective of performance..

Is Augusta worth pulling for in Wuthering Waves?

Augusta is a must-pull character (Image via Kuro Games)

Yes, Augusta is definitely worth summoning from the Wuthering Waves 2.6 banner. She is a potent hypercarry DPS and, most importantly, the strongest Electro Resonator to become playable. She brings unique mechanics to the table, including a shield that deflects most of the incoming damage while it's active.

Augusta's buffing capabilities are a testament to her versatility. Not only does she enhance her heavy attacks, but she can also provide damage amplifications to the entire party. As such, you can pair her with other sub-DPS units.

