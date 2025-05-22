Should you pull for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves?

The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.3 has officially kicked off, featuring Ciaccona as the new 5-star Resonator. The patch commemorates the game’s first anniversary, so Kuro Games has added a special banner containing various rerun characters. Hence, players are wondering whether they should summon Ciaccona or any other available units.

Saving resources for future arrivals could also be ideal if Rovers cannot utilize her skill sets. Speaking of which, she is an Aero-pistol user who can apply both erosion and frazzle effects on enemies. However, she isn't worth pulling right now.

This article will determine Ciaccona’s pull value in Wuthering Waves by analyzing her strengths and weaknesses.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Wuthering Waves Ciaccona: Should you pull for her?

Ciaccona (Image via Kuro Games)

No, Ciaccona isn’t a must-pull character from the Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner, as she demands Resonators that employ the Aero Erosion effect. Currently, Rovers, with their newfound power, are her only suitable candidates. Sure, Jiyan can be used as the DPS in her team, but their overall damage output will remain roughly the same as using Mortefi instead of Ciaccona.

In fact, the former is more proficient as a support unit for Jiyan. That said, Ciaccona can deal decent damage on her own and can certainly be a sub-DPS across various teams. The most notable element of her kit is the Resonance Liberation, which periodically applies either Aero Erosion or Spectro Frazzle on targets.

Also read: How to get The Laureate glider in Wuthering Waves

Hence, she can work as Phoebe's replacement in Zani's team. You can also swap out support units like Shorekeeper or Verina from such a composition for Ciaccona. Yes, you must trade healing for additional damage. However, you might have to dodge every attack from the enemy to survive the battle.

Needless to say, Ciaccona is a versatile Resonator who doesn’t have a proper companion in the game as of this writing. In fact, she has the potential to become the best support for Aero erosion teams. Hopefully, Kuro Games will add more characters that employ the specified effect. You can always get Ciaccona from the rerun banner if she gets a dedicated companion.

Perhaps the upcoming Aero Resonator Cartethyia will benefit from having Ciaccona on the team. Although the officials have teased Cartethyia via the drip marketing campaign, her abilities are yet to be made public.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

