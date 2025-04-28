Should you pull for Zani in Wuthering Waves?

The Wuthering Waves community has been anticipating Zani’s arrival for quite some time now. Kuro Games has scheduled her debut in the version 2.3 update, which aligns with the game’s first anniversary. As the occasion called for a special banner containing multiple rerun characters, players would want to know if Zani is worth pulling over other available options.

At the outset, she is a 5-star Resonator from the Spectro element, who brawls her way to victory while wielding a Gauntlet. Moreover, she can enter the Inferno Mode, which transforms her weapon into a Broadblade, unlocking different slashing moves. That said, this article will try to determine Zani’s pull value in WuWa by analyzing her strengths and weaknesses.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Wuthering Waves Zani: Should you pull for her?

Zani (Image via Kuro Games)

Yes, Zani is definitely worth pulling from the Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner. She is a Spectro DPS unit who can properly utilize the Frazzle effect as intended by the developers. Zani can convert the Spectro Frazzle applied on targets into Heliacal Embers, denoted by a small symbol with numbers on the screen.

She converts embers into a Blaze to enter Inferno Mode. Changing stances transforms her Gauntlet into a giant blade that she swings at targets, dealing massive damage. She can unleash different heavy attacks, with each strike depleting the gauge at the bottom.

Zani can unleash different slashes on enemies and strike them down with a finishing move before exiting the Inferno Mode. The final hit, called the Last Stand, can obliterate targets. Zani's ability to funnel Spectro Frazzle into a massive damage source helps her shine in combat.

Also read: Wuthering Waves fans can claim 30 free pulls ahead of 2.3 anniversary update

Moreover, Phoebe, a previously underappreciated character, has found a companion in Zani, as the latter can utilize and complement the former's skill set. Spectro Rovers can also be paired with Zani, as they can apply the Frazzle effect. Not to forget, the latter can parry enemy attacks with her Resonance Skill, similar to Jianxin.

Zani can completely ignore one instance of damage with the ability, which drastically improves her survival during combat. She also has a compelling character design with fluid gameplay. That said, she is heavily dependent on the Spectro Frazzle element, so she could struggle on the battlefield unless paired with Spectro Rover or Phoebe.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

