Should you resist or swear fealty in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark, the hit South Korean free-to-play MMORPG is making its expansion to North America and Europe. The game already has a built-in fanbase of excited players jumping to get into the world of Arkesia.

Along with the great animation and solid gameplay, the game boasts an intricate storyline to keep players engaged. The story comes complete with a series of narrative choices which will change the experience to some extent.

Choosing to swear fealty has an advantage in Lost Ark

The player should choose to swear fealty. The decision comes during the main story quest entitled Glorious Wall. After a big and climactic battle on the outside walls of Luterra Castle, the players will make their way into the throne room. Once there, the player will be prompted by an NPC named Scherrit who offers a choice. Scherrit is the King of the region and appears to the player wielding a sword and offering threats.

If the player chooses to resist, Scherrit will take the action as an insult, sling some more threats, pick up his sword and the boss fight will begin. This is the choice most players make because the alternative sounds extreme, but the swearing fealty option is far superior.

After selecting swear fealty, the player's character will approach Scherrit, as if to surrender. They will then deliver an attack that sends Scherrit reeling and will knock a healthy chunk off of his health bar. Choosing to swear fealty makes the fight easier with no negative consequences and is clearly the better choice.

How does this choice affect the story?

The good news is, the choice does not affect the Lost Ark story outside of this boss fight. The player character can get in a free hit and drop the enemy's health from 14,476 to 13,028 from their first life bar. The enemy has six health bars, so this move isn't exactly a game-ender, but it does give the player a nice head start.

The reason for this is simple: Lost Ark's swear fealty option is a trick. The player character interprets that action by pretending to swear fealty, then immediately betrays the enemy. Players who did actually want to abandon their mission and join the villainous team are out of luck this time.

The inevitable boss fight with Scherrit is pretty difficult, as he is a level 27 boss. As the king of Luterra, he is capable of dealing substantial damage with his glowing sword. His attacks come out fast and are demonstrated by big red areas. Since the fight is difficult, choose the swear fealty option for a head start with no drawbacks whatsoever.

