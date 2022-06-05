"Great game” - Shroud shares his favorite part of Diablo Immortal during livestream

Diablo Immortal has taken the world by storm and recently an interesting moment occured when esports star Michael "Shroud" was playing the title with his friends.

Essentially, in this newly arrived MMORPG, players will be able to discover the ultimate truth between Diablo II and Diablo III. Along with this, players can select from a wide range of characters and engage in epic fights with bosses.

However, more interestingly, during Shroud's gameplay, he can be seen talking about his favorite part of the game, which is not what most viewers might think it is.

Shroud shares his favorite part of Diablo Immortal

Contrary to belief, Shroud likes to spend money on games and that's precisely what he loves the most about Diablo Immortal.

As per the CS: GO star himself, the one thing he likes about the newly released title is that there is no cap in the game and he can spend as much money as he likes to level up.

Story continues below ad

Speaking about his favourite part of the game, Shroud noted:

"One thing I do like about this is, there is no cap. I can just keep spending money. It really made be bad in Lost Ark when I got a cap and I just couldn't spend money anymore. That pissed me off, like it's my money le me spend how much of it I want please."

As a major free-to-play game in this modern era, it's no surprise that Diablo Immortal offers a few microtranslations. But the main question of the moment is whether those micotractions add up to make this title a pay-to-win one?

Essentially, someone who spends money on this game will be able to upgrade their character to become more powerful in a much lesser amount of time as compared to someone who doesn't intend to spend much. The title is clearly designed to technically remove the dreaded tag of being pay-to-win.

Story continues below ad

As fans might already know, the downloads for Diablo Immortal have begun ahead of its initial schedule, and IOS and Android users can already get their hands on the much-awaited release of 2022. Moreover, there will also be a PC Open Beta going live, giving fans an excellent taste of the title on their PC.

Fans react to Shroud's take on spending money

As expected, Shroud's unusual take on Diablo Immortal elicited a wave of debate on Reddit. The ultimate debate on whether the title is a pay-to-win title took over the comment section within a couple of hours.

Story continues below ad

One Reddit user even went on to explain why most players seem to have anti-pay-to-win mechanics.

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

With this, the pay-to-win mechanism is a hot topic of debate in the gaming community right now. But as far as Shroud is concerned, he doesn't seem to have much of an issue with spending money.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far