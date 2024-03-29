Side quests in Dragon's Dogma 2: Can you skip them, are they time-gated, and more

There are plenty of side quests in Dragon's Dogma 2. Throughout the adventures around the lands of Vermund and Battahl, the Arisen will never feel starved for content. It almost feels like Capcom has made it a point to make the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 enthralling. This game will often have you stopping to smell the roses. Moreover, side quests will also contribute to the world's lore.

That said, the map is huge, and there is no shortage of content in this title. However, you might not always have the time to listen to the requests of some poor NPC. So, you'll be happy to know that you can skip side quests. However, those you pick up should be completed in a hurry. Let's take a look at why this is a good practice.

Do side quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 have a timer?

Some side quests come with a time limit (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Rifle Gaming)

You will often come across time-based side quests. These are indicated by a sand jar next to their name inside the journal. If you take too long to complete these missions, it could lead to some catastrophic events. For example, if you've been tasked with saving an NPC and, in the usual RPG fashion, approach the location after five business days, you'll only find a dead NPC who can no longer be saved.

The original Dragon's Dogma also had a similar feature, where side quests would fail if you didn't complete them before reaching a certain point in the story. This means that you should always be taking your time to explore the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 before deciding to take on side quests. This is a good practice to ensure there are no distractions while you're on a quest.

Which side quests shouldn't be skipped in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Some side quests come with amazing rewards (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Rifle Gaming)

Some side quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 also come with decent rewards, which you probably don't want to miss out on. So, here are a few that you should definitely not skip if you want some amazing rewards:

Brothers Brave and Timid

Claw Them into Shape

Beren's Final Lesson

A Place to Call Home

Prey for the Pack

All of these side quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 will either reward you with some awesome gear or a sizeable amount of gold and XP. So, be on the lookout for them while you're out solving the mysteries of the world.

With that out of the way, you are now prepared to tackle the side quests in Dragon's Dogma 2. Remember to not take on too much at once since it can lead to unwanted results.

