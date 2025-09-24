Silent Hill F release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Sep 24, 2025 04:28 GMT
Silent Hill F release time
Silent Hill F is set to release on September 25 (Image via Konami)

Silent Hill F is set to release on September 25, 2025, for all platforms, opening the doors of Ebisugaoka for all those who dare to venture into the fog. Konami is set to bring back one of its classic horror game franchises, and after more than a decade, F is set to become the eighth mainline game in the series.

Ad

Let's take a look at when Silent Hill F will release for both consoles and PC.

Silent Hill F release time and countdown

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Silent Hill F is set to release on September 25 at midnight EDT, with console versions of the game launching earlier than the PC ones (Steam and Epic Games Store) for most of the regions.

Release time for consoles

  • New York: 12 AM EDT (September 25)
  • Los Angeles: 9 PM PDT (September 24)
  • Sao Paulo: 1 AM BRT (September 25)
  • London: 12 AM BST (September 25)
  • Paris: 12 AM CEST (September 25)
  • Riyadh: 12 AM GMT+3 (September 25)
  • Istanbul: 12 AM GMT +3 (September 25)
  • Hong Kong: 12 AM HKT (September 25)
  • Tokyo: 12 AM JRT (September 25)
  • Sydney: 12 AM AEST (September 25)
Ad

The game will release for consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox at regional midnight for most time zones, with a few exceptions.

Also Read: All Silent Hill F trophies

Release time for PC

  • New York: 12 AM EDT (September 25)
  • Los Angeles: 9 PM PDT (September 24)
  • Sao Paulo: 1 AM BRT (September 25)
  • London: 5 AM BST (September 25)
  • Paris: 6 AM CEST (September 25)
  • Riyadh: 7 AM GMT+3 (September 25)
  • Istanbul: 7 AM GMT +3 (September 25)
  • Hong Kong: 12 PM HKT (September 25)
  • Tokyo: 1 PM JRT (September 25)
  • Sydney: 2 PM AEST (September 25)
Ad

Here is a countdown to the time when the game launches for the PC platform across all of the major time zones across the world.

Ad

Silent Hill F Editions and bonus content

You will receive the following in-game items based on the edition you purchase:

Standard ($ 69.99)

  • Full Game

Deluxe ($ 79.99)

  • Full Game
  • Digital Artbook - The Digital Artbook and Digital Soundtrack are included in a bonus application.
  • Digital Soundtrack - The Digital Soundtrack includes music with lyrics in Japanese. The Digital Soundtrack can be downloaded in MP3 or WAV format from the Steam launcher.
  • Pink Rabbit Costume - This costume changes Hinako's appearance. To apply this costume, access a Hokora in the game and select Change Costume from the menu.
Ad

Pre-ordering Silent Hill F will reward you with the following additional content:

  • White Sailor School Uniform
  • Omamori: Peony
  • 1 Shriveled Abura-age
  • 1 Divine Water
  • 1 First Aid Kit

You can claim these from any Hokora after progressing to a certain point in the game.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications