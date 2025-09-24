Silent Hill F release countdown: Start time for all regions

Silent Hill F is set to release on September 25, 2025, for all platforms, opening the doors of Ebisugaoka for all those who dare to venture into the fog. Konami is set to bring back one of its classic horror game franchises, and after more than a decade, F is set to become the eighth mainline game in the series.Let's take a look at when Silent Hill F will release for both consoles and PC.Silent Hill F release time and countdownSilent Hill F is set to release on September 25 at midnight EDT, with console versions of the game launching earlier than the PC ones (Steam and Epic Games Store) for most of the regions.Release time for consolesNew York: 12 AM EDT (September 25)Los Angeles: 9 PM PDT (September 24)Sao Paulo: 1 AM BRT (September 25)London: 12 AM BST (September 25)Paris: 12 AM CEST (September 25)Riyadh: 12 AM GMT+3 (September 25)Istanbul: 12 AM GMT +3 (September 25)Hong Kong: 12 AM HKT (September 25)Tokyo: 12 AM JRT (September 25)Sydney: 12 AM AEST (September 25)The game will release for consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox at regional midnight for most time zones, with a few exceptions.Also Read: All Silent Hill F trophiesRelease time for PCNew York: 12 AM EDT (September 25)Los Angeles: 9 PM PDT (September 24)Sao Paulo: 1 AM BRT (September 25)London: 5 AM BST (September 25)Paris: 6 AM CEST (September 25)Riyadh: 7 AM GMT+3 (September 25)Istanbul: 7 AM GMT +3 (September 25)Hong Kong: 12 PM HKT (September 25)Tokyo: 1 PM JRT (September 25)Sydney: 2 PM AEST (September 25)Here is a countdown to the time when the game launches for the PC platform across all of the major time zones across the world.Silent Hill F Editions and bonus contentYou will receive the following in-game items based on the edition you purchase:Standard ($ 69.99)Full GameDeluxe ($ 79.99)Full GameDigital Artbook - The Digital Artbook and Digital Soundtrack are included in a bonus application.Digital Soundtrack - The Digital Soundtrack includes music with lyrics in Japanese. The Digital Soundtrack can be downloaded in MP3 or WAV format from the Steam launcher.Pink Rabbit Costume - This costume changes Hinako's appearance. To apply this costume, access a Hokora in the game and select Change Costume from the menu.Pre-ordering Silent Hill F will reward you with the following additional content:White Sailor School UniformOmamori: Peony1 Shriveled Abura-age1 Divine Water1 First Aid KitYou can claim these from any Hokora after progressing to a certain point in the game.