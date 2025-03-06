Silver Soldier Anby vs Trigger: Best Zenless Zone Zero character to get in v1.6

Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger are heading to the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update as the new S-Rank agents. While both characters share the same element, they were granted distinct playstyles, which will further influence their team role. Since resources are limited, most players would want to know which new agent will be worth summoning.

This article will further analyze the pros and cons of Silver Soldier Anby vs Trigger to determine who has better pull value in ZZZ 1.6.

Pros and cons of Silver Soldier Anby in Zenless Zone Zero

Silver Soldier Anby in ZZZ (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Soldier Anby’s banner in Zenless Zone Zero, will be available in the first phase of the update, which kicks off on March 12, 2025. She has been confirmed to be an Electric Attack specialist, so you can expect her to take on the role of a DPS.

Based on the official showcase from version 1.6 livestream, Silver Soldier Anby has the following pros and cons:

Pros

Silver Soldier Anby can mark enemies. She can trigger the mark to deal bonus damage. Using this technique, she can grow significantly stronger during combat.

She deals raw damage, which remains consistent throughout the battle.

Silver Soldier Anby is quite agile, so enemies will have a tough time defeating her.

Against multiple enemies, she can isolate targets by locking on them. The lock-on feature will not only empower her attacks, but the opponent will also become more susceptible to CRIT DMG.

You can use Anby with a variety of teammates, including her A-Rank counterpart, Pulchra, and more.

Cons

You need to build Anby with sufficient critical stats and other subsidiary attributes to make her effective. Finding them will be difficult, unless you are lucky.

She has to compete with Harumasa who is a free S-Rank agent from the Electric roster.

Pros and cons of Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero

Trigger in ZZZ (Image via HoYoverse)

Trigger will be featured in the second phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update. Her banner is expected to go live on April 2, 2025. She is a Stun agent from the Electric roster, who will take on the role of a subsidiary DPS.

Here’s Trigger’s pros and cons:

Pros

Trigger boasts a unique playstyle where she can switch between sniper and regular stance.

She can deal off-field damage while staggering enemies via her special quick assist mechanics.

e her Stun specialty, Trigger can deal immense damage to targets. You can pair Trigger across various teams, thanks to her neutral kit.

Cons

Optimizing Trigger’s build will be difficult, as she benefits from different stats like Impact, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and Attack.

The Electric roster has two powerful Stun agents, namely Qingyi and Anby, competing against Trigger.

Best character to pull in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6: Silver Soldier Anby vs Trigger

Between the two S-Rank agents in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6, Trigger will be worth summoning since she is more versatile. There’s an abundance of DPS in the game, and they can leverage support units on the team. Trigger can offer passive damage and stagger enemies, helping the frontrunners secure swift victory in the battle.

That said, you might want to skip Trigger and summon Silver Soldier Anby instead if you already have agents like Qingyi and Lighter in your party.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

