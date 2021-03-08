SK Sabir Boss vs WAWAN MKS: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and WAWAN MKS are two popular Free Fire content creators from India and Indonesia, respectively. While the former has 3.68 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter boasts a subscriber count of 6.24 million on the platform.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Lokesh Gamer vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27906 squad matches and has 9044 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 32.40%. He has 98055 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 3030 games and has triumphed in 623 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.56%. He has racked up 8258 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1616 solo matches and has secured 142 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.78%. With a K/D ratio of 2.22, he has 3268 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

Advertisement

SK Sabir Boss has played 351 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 159 occasions, translating to a win rate of 45.29%. He has killed 1032 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.38 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 27 ranked duo matches and has won 12 of them, maintaining a win rate of 44.44%. He has 98 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.53.

Also Read: TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, KD ratio, and stats in March 2021

WAWAN MKS’ Free Fire ID and stats

WAWAN MKS’ Free Fire ID is 10011237.

Lifetime stats

WAWAN MKS’ lifetime stats

WAWAN MKS has played 14427 squad games and has 3525 victories to his name, making his win rate 24.43%. He has 61107 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.61.

Advertisement

The Indonesian content creator has won 158 of the 608 duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 25.98%. With 3316 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 7.37 in this mode.

WAWAN MKS has played 794 solo games and has won on 110 occasions, translating to a win rate of 13.85%. He has 3444 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.04.

Ranked stats

WAWAN MKS’ ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, WAWAN MKS has played 135 squad matches and has triumphed in 31 of them, maintaining a win rate of 22.96%. He has killed 424 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.08 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 2 wins in the 11 ranked duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.18%. He has 59 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.56.

Advertisement

WAWAN MKS has also played 6 ranked solo matches. He has racked up 23 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo and duo matches, WAWAN MKS has the edge over SK Sabir Boss in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad games, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate while WAWAN MKS has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo mode as SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the mode. However, in the ranked squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than WAWAN MKS. When it comes to the ranked duo games, WAWAN MKS has a better K/D ratio, while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. TG Dada: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?