Among Us has quickly become a party-favorite, thanks to its addictive gameplay. It has been one of the most played games worldwide for the last five months, and fans have been exploring different, innovative, and creative ideas to keep the game as fun as possible.

Recently, popular content creator CartOonz created a custom game mode in Among Us called the Slasher mode while live streaming on his Youtube channel. The Slasher mode is quite similar to that of the very popular Hide and Seek mode and the Dead by Daylight mode and can be played by tweaking some of the basic rules and in-game settings of Among Us.

This article explores all the sets of rules, format, and details required to play the custom Slasher mode in Among Us.

All details about the Slasher mode in Among Us

Note: The Slasher mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. This mode is unofficial, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

Here are the set of rules to follow for this mode in Among Us:

Among Us Gameplay

Rules to follow:

Impostors can sabotage the whole map.

Impostors cannot lock the doors.

Impostors cannot use vent-kill.

Crewmates can fix all the sabotages.

Dead bodies in the game can be reported.

Emergency Meetings can be called in-game.

Everyone is allowed to communicate during discussion rounds except the ghosts (killed crewmates).

Voting out is not allowed. (During discussions, if impostors are caught, crewmates are not allowed to vote them out and will have to continue with the game.)

Ghosts cannot reveal the position of the impostor.

Crewmates need to finish all their individual tasks to win the game before the impostor kills the entire crew.

After the set of rules, here are the in-game settings format to follow for this mode in Among Us:

In-game settings in Among Us

Player Speed - 1.5x

Crewmate Vision - 1x

Impostor Vision - 1.5x

Kill Cooldown - 27.5 seconds

Kill Distance - Short

Visual Tasks - Off

Common Tasks - 1

Long Tasks - 3

Short Tasks - 2

Impostors: 2 (for 8+ players in a lobby)

Confirm ejects: Off

Emergency Meetings: 1

Voting time: 120 seconds

Anonymous votes: Off

The Slasher mode indeed is a game mode made for the impostors. As the name suggests, the impostors have to slash the crewmates into halves before they complete all their tasks and win the game.

The real thrill in this game is that even after confirming the impostors, players cannot vote them out during the Discussion rounds. And, after a couple of rounds, the whole chaos turns into a game of cops and thieves, the impostors chasing the crewmates.