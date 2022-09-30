Slime Rancher 2 guide: Where and how to get Moondew Nectar

In Slime Rancher 2, you’ll be stepping into the shoes of Beatrix LaBeau and heading back to the Far, Far Range. Here, you’ll be managing your farm as Slime Rancher 2 is a life-simulation game where you take care of various alien life forms known as Slimes to maintain a profitable farm.

As a farming simulator, you’ll be collecting many resources you’ll need to craft utilities and upgrades. One such resource in Slime Rancher 2 is Nectar or Moondew Nectar, which is required to feed the slimes and keep them satisfied and full.

In this guide for Slime Rancher 2, I’ll be highlighting how to collect Moondew Nectar and where you can find loads of it. I’ll also talk about an optional upgrade that can be handy when farming for this resource, although it's not essential for collecting the Nector. Read on to learn more about where and how to collect Moondew Nectar.

How to collect Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2

Moondew Nectar is an important food item you can feed Slimes on your ranch in Slime Rancher 2. This resource cannot be grown; thus, the only way to acquire it is to collect it in the wild. Flutter Slimes exclusively eat Moondew Nectar, so you’ll need this resource in abundance if you want to keep them happy.

Moonlight Nectar (Image via Monomi Park)

You don’t need any special equipment to collect the nectar, aside from the Vacpack to suck in the stuff when you encounter it. However, you might benefit from having the jetpack upgrade, which will allow you to access more areas where you can collect nectar. I’ll talk about how to attain this upgrade after the next section, in case you’re interested.

Where to collect Moondew Nectar

The Starlight Strand is the only location on the map of Slime Rancher 2 where you can collect Moondew Nectar in. The area is filled with flutter slimes, so it makes sense that it will also be endemic to their food source.

The Starlight Strand is where you'll find Moondew Nectar (Image via Monomi Park)

You can head over there immediately to start collecting Moondew Nectar, although you may benefit from some extra information beforehand. You see, Moondew Nectar only spawns when it's dark, starting around 5 pm; they will stop blooming when the sun comes back up again.

So the best time to farm nectar is during the dark. Head over to Starlight Strand during the evening and start sucking in the nectar when it gets dark. Soon you’ll be overflowing with the stuff and will be able to feed Flutter Slimes to your heart's content.

How to acquire the Jetpack upgrade

You'll need a Resource Harvester upgrade to get your hands on the Jetpack in this indie game. Using this tool, you’ll need to collect 10 Radiant Ore and 10 Phosphor along with 450 Newbucks to spare.

Head over to the Fabricator and build the Jetpack upgrade. With this, you’ll be able to access higher areas by flying upwards, which you can do by holding the jump button.

That was where and how you can collect Moondew Nectar in Slime Rancher 2. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave us a like and comment down below? You can let us know what else you’d like to see featured on the site, and keep up with us for more gaming content. Have a nice day!

Poll : Are you enjoying Slime Rancher 2? Yup Not yet 0 votes