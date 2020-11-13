Among Us shares the social deduction genre and is a game that allows a minimum of four and a maximum of ten players in a lobby. Players take on the role of Crewmates stuck in a spaceship, and there is one or more Impostor in their group.

These Impostors need to kill the entire crew to win the game, while the Crewmates need to finish their tasks and detect the Impostor among them.

Among Us is one of the most trending games of 2020 and consists of only one classic gameplay mode. The same old match type will get stale soon, and players need new, captivating, and engaging ways to stick to the game.

Hence, Among Us fans recently came up with many exciting and new, spellbinding modes. Small Talk mode is one of the latest match types introduced by fans and is apt in raising the chaos with just a few words.

This article looks at the new set of rules, format, and other in-game settings for this mode in Among Us.

Small Talk mode in Among Us: Rules, formats, and other details

Note: The Small Talk mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. This mode is unofficial, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

Rules to follow

Impostors can sabotage the whole map.

Crewmates can fix all the sabotages.

Crewmates can report dead bodies.

Crewmates can call emergency meetings.

Ghosts are not allowed to talk.

After the meeting is open, either it's an emergency or a report, players are only allowed to speak five words in the whole game.

Either it is in the chat-box or a voice conversation, players are only allowed to speak five words, i.e., if a player is alive for five discussion rounds, he/she should spare one word for each round.

If a player speaks five words in one single round, he/she cannot converse any further.

If a player uses more than five words during the game, he/she will be voted out.

In-game settings

There is no such hard and fast rule for the in-game settings of this mode. Players can use the default classic mode settings of Among Us or set it to their preferences during the game. These settings will not affect the Small Talk mode gameplay whatsoever.

The Small Talk mode in Among Us is ideal for players who don't like to converse much. It is also known as the Five Words Only mode and helps build up the agitation at speaking out the truth. But the players have to be very careful with their choice of words, as they won't have much to spare.

