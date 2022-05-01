“Freed the devil”: Fans react as Brazilian streamer Smurfdomuca gets unbanned from Twitch after 18 months

Streamer Danyel "Smurfdomuca" has finally been unbanned from Twitch after a period of 1 year, 5 months, and 6 days.

Smurfdomuca had been a controversial figure on the platform for quite a while before his ban. He was eventually banned from Twitch indefinitely on November 23, 2020. The news of his return to the platform has been received rather negatively by the Twitterverse, with some users likening him to the "devil" in their reaction to the news.

"Freed the devil"

Fans call Smurfdomuca the "devil" after hearing news of his unban on Twitch

Popular Twitter account StreamerBans confirmed that streamer Smurfdomuca, aka Mucalol, has been unbanned from Twitch. He will now be able to start streaming on the platform again. His account was suspended for a period of almost 18 months. However, on April 30, Twitch finally decided to rescind the ban.

The Brazilian streamer had been banned from the purple platform multiple times before, but his sixth ban was an indefinite one. His five previous bans were short suspensions for his Twitch account, which never exceeded a period of one week. However, he was handed an indefinite suspension in November 2020.

The streamer gained popularity as a League of Legends player. After his ban from Twitch, he began streaming on the livestreaming platform Huya Live aka NimoTV. He started streaming on the Chinese platform on February 26, 2020. Simultaneously, he continued making videos on his YouTube channel Smurfdomuca, which currently has over 355k subscribers. His average views range between 200k-300k per video.

The news of his return to Twitch was not taken as kindly by people online as Danyel would have liked. Users expressed their concerns about him coming back to streaming on the platform. Streamers like Mayumi, who is an LoL esports player and streams for TSM, were also visibly upset about Twitch's decision to unban him.

"May god have mercy on us all"

However, some realized how popular the streamer is. One user pointed out that if he were to go live, he'd be welcomed by a massive viewer count.

"If he opens a live today, 40k comes with an easy head"

AriesOfwart @SousaThiagow @jujuliao027 @StreamerBans @smurfdomuca mais pow a twitch a seculos n tem live de esgoto boa pra ver eu chuto umas 80k de cabaço na live kkk @jujuliao027 @StreamerBans @smurfdomuca mais pow a twitch a seculos n tem live de esgoto boa pra ver eu chuto umas 80k de cabaço na live kkk

"More pow twitch for centuries there is no good sewer live to see I kick about 80k of gourd in the live lol"

While some were debating how many viewers Nucalol could pull on his return to Twitch, others joked about how he was coming back just to get banned from the platform again.

"It won't last long lol"

Many were unhappy with Twitch's decision to unban the streamer. People drew similarities between the streamer and the devil.

"Opened the gates of hell"

Luiz @opaiebrabo @StreamerBans @smurfdomuca @merbaoj lúcifer saiu do inferno mais uma vez, querendo voltar pro céu @StreamerBans @smurfdomuca @merbaoj lúcifer saiu do inferno mais uma vez, querendo voltar pro céu

"Lucifer left hell once again, wanting to go back to heaven"

"The gates of hell have opened"

"After Nimo went bankrupt he had to sabotage Twitch"

Although there was a lot of negativity surrounding the news, a few fans were excited to see him back. Some are even finding it hard to believe that Twitch allowed him to come back.

K🅰️l-el @paiNKalel @StreamerBans @smurfdomuca Entrei no perfil e reli 10 vezes pra ver se era bait @StreamerBans @smurfdomuca Entrei no perfil e reli 10 vezes pra ver se era bait

"I entered the profile and reread it 10 times to see if it was bait"

"Let me know, let me know he's back"

It will be interesting to see if the streamer returns to Twitch and engages with his community again amid all the mixed receptions.

Note: The Portuguese translations have been derived from Google Translate and may not be fully accurate.

Edited by R. Elahi