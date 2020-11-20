Snail mode in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details

Among Us is a simple game that belongs to the social deduction genre. It centralizes the theme of four to ten players dropping onto a spaceship as Crewmates, including one or more as Impostors. The crewmates' aim is to complete all the tasks and identify the impostor, whereas the impostor has to kill the entire crew to win the game.

Many interesting and creative game modes of Among Us can be devised by altering some of its basic gameplay settings and rules. Recently, Among Us fans have created an exciting and enjoyable game mode called the Snail mode, aka Slow-Mo mode, which is extremely popular among fans right now.

This article covers the rules, format, and details that are to be followed while playing the Snail mode in Among Us.

Rules, format, and in-game settings for the Snail mode in Among Us

Note: The Snail mode in Among Us is only to be played with friends and not random players. This mode is unofficial, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

Here are the set of rules to follow while playing the Snail mode in Among Us:

Rules to follow:

Impostors can sabotage the whole map.

Impostors can lock the doors.

Impostors can use vent-kill.

Crewmates can fix all the sabotages.

Dead bodies in the game can be reported.

Emergency Meetings can be called in-game.

Ghosts (Dead Crewmates) are not allowed to communicate during meetings.

Players can vote out members in the meeting.

Crewmates need to finish all their individual tasks to win the game before the impostor kills the entire crew.

Certain tweaks in the in-game settings are necessary for this mode in Among Us. Here is the list for the in-game settings to be followed:

Player Speed - 0.5x

Crewmate Vision - 1x

Impostor Vision - 1.5x

Kill Cooldown - 30 seconds

Kill Distance - Short

Visual Tasks - On

Common Tasks - 1

Long Tasks - 2

Short Tasks - 2

Impostors - 2 (for 8+ players in a lobby)

Confirm ejects - On

Emergency Meetings - 1

Voting time - 120 seconds

Anonymous votes - Off

It is the speed of the players that makes this mode in Among Us more intriguing to play. At 0.5x speed, the players will have to move around the map like a snail with super slow motion. This aspect increases the chaos and rush among players while chasing or being chased in the game.