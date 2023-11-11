Snappi CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is Valve's latest offering in the first-person shooter genre. The title takes everything CS:GO had and makes it look better using the sharper images that the Source 2 software allows the developer to produce. That said, the primary focus of the title remains on out-aiming your opponent.

Getting the ideal settings in CS2 might be difficult because of the wide range of options available in the settings menu. This is where taking a look at the settings used by professional CS2 athletes can be helpful. This article will provide the settings used by one such player.

Everything fans need to know about Snappi's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer is a Danish CS2 player who is currently playing for ENCE as their in-game leader and rifler. If you think you have a similar playstyle as him or simply like his style, you can use the settings he uses to find your footing in Valve's shooter title.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.95

eDPI: 780

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.0

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 200

Color: 2

Blue: 50

Green: 250

Red: 50

Dot: 1

Gap: -2

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Entering the following crosshair code into the game will directly import Snappi's reticle settings to your profile:

CSGO-mdamL-Q85p7-piO75-i5XHc-MXkoE

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

The following console command will also implement these settings:

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

Global Shadow Quality: Low

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

HUD

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Team Color

Radar

Radar centers the player: Yes

Radar is rotating: Yes

Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes

Radar HUD size: 1

Radar map zoom: 0.4

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 0

Color Vibrance: 8

Low Blue Light: 8

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 94

Contrast: 53

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: High

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL

Headset: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640 ENCE Edition

This is everything available about Snappi's CS2 settings. For the best results, make sure to tweak the aforementioned numbers to suit your preferences wherever you need.