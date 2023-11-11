Snappi CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is Valve's latest offering in the first-person shooter genre. The title takes everything CS:GO had and makes it look better using the sharper images that the Source 2 software allows the developer to produce. That said, the primary focus of the title remains on out-aiming your opponent.
Getting the ideal settings in CS2 might be difficult because of the wide range of options available in the settings menu. This is where taking a look at the settings used by professional CS2 athletes can be helpful. This article will provide the settings used by one such player.
Everything fans need to know about Snappi's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023
Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer is a Danish CS2 player who is currently playing for ENCE as their in-game leader and rifler. If you think you have a similar playstyle as him or simply like his style, you can use the settings he uses to find your footing in Valve's shooter title.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.95
- eDPI: 780
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.0
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 200
- Color: 2
- Blue: 50
- Green: 250
- Red: 50
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -2
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Entering the following crosshair code into the game will directly import Snappi's reticle settings to your profile:
CSGO-mdamL-Q85p7-piO75-i5XHc-MXkoE
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
The following console command will also implement these settings:
viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: Low
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
HUD
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Team Color
Radar
- Radar centers the player: Yes
- Radar is rotating: Yes
- Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes
- Radar HUD size: 1
- Radar map zoom: 0.4
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 0
- Color Vibrance: 8
- Low Blue Light: 8
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 94
- Contrast: 53
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: High
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
- Headset: Logitech G PRO X 2 Headset Black
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 ENCE Edition
This is everything available about Snappi's CS2 settings. For the best results, make sure to tweak the aforementioned numbers to suit your preferences wherever you need.