Sniper Elite Resistance release countdown: Start time for all regions

Sniper Elite Resistance is the latest installment in the popular Sniper Elite game franchise by Rebellion, which is renowned for its signature X-ray Kill Cam and sniper mechanics. Interestingly, players will be playing as Harry Hawker in this game, instead of Karl Fairburne, who was the protagonist of all other Sniper Elite games. The hype around it has been massive and many players would be curious to know the exact release date and time of the game.

Sniper Elite Resistance is scheduled for a global release on January 30, 2025, on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition got the early access on January 28, 2025.

On that note, here's the live release countdown for Sniper Elite Resistance.

Also read: All Sniper Elite games in chronological order

Sniper Elite Resistance: Release date and time for all major regions

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned, Sniper Elite: Resistance will go live on January 30, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time. Considering this, here are the release timings for all major regions:

Pacific Time (PT): January 30, 6 am (UTC -8)

January 30, 6 am (UTC -8) Mountain Time (MT): January 30, 7 am (UTC -7)

January 30, 7 am (UTC -7) Central Time (CT): January 30, 8 am (UTC -6)

January 30, 8 am (UTC -6) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): January 30, 2 pm (UTC+0)

January 30, 2 pm (UTC+0) Moscow Standard Time (MSK): January 30, 5 pm (UTC +3)

January 30, 5 pm (UTC +3) Indian Standard Time (IST): January 30, 7:30 pm (UTC +5:30)

January 30, 7:30 pm (UTC +5:30) China Standard Time (CST): January 30, 10 pm (UTC +8)

January 30, 10 pm (UTC +8) Japan Standard Time (JST): January 30, 11 pm (UTC +9)

January 30, 11 pm (UTC +9) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 31, 12 am (UTC +10)

January 31, 12 am (UTC +10) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): January 31, 3 am (UTC +12)

Also read: All missions in Sniper Elite: Resistance campaign

Sniper Elite Resistance release countdown

The countdown to Sniper Elite: Resistance's release is underway. The game will go live when the countdown reaches zero:

Read more FPS articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.