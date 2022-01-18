Snow Sugar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom- All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom's library of playable characters is ever increasing, as the parent game Ovenbreak enjoys widespread popularity. Since the game's January 2021 launch, many new cookies have been imported from Cookie Run: Kingdom to the latter.

Snow Sugar Cookie's addition to the game was heavily celebrated as the character was one of the first to identify with they/them pronouns. They have been available to play since launch.

Details about Snow Sugar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Made of snow, sugar, and an unknown secret ingredient, this Cookie was once very lonely, wandering through a vast snowy field. Then one day, Snow Sugar Cookie found a magic wand that could summon snow creatures and wouldn't melt even in the oven. The Cookie quickly learned to summon friends like the Sea Snow Cone and the Great Snow King and was never lonely again."

Snow Sugar Cookie plays a significant role in "Couldn't Care Less.. And Yet" storyline, as the original pitcher of the Republic's culture to Espresso Cookie. They share a "A Matter of Pride" bond with Wizard Cookie and Alchemist Cookie.

Unlike their partners in that bond, Snow Sugar is among the highest ranked characters in the game. As an Epic Magic class cookie, they are considered to be a budget version of Frost Queen Cookie, who is by and large currently considered to be the best character in the game.

Snow Sugar differs from most Magic cookies in their preferred position, with them coming in at the Middle position.

Statistics of Snow Sugar Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Snow Sugar's "Blizzard" skill involves them waving their wand to summon the Snow King. The Snow King causes a snowstorm on the battlefield, which deals AoE damage to all enemies in range and freezes them as well.

Frozen enemies suffer from reduced Attack Speed. Snow Sugar Cookie is immune to any interruptions while casting her spell, similar to their sister agent Frost Queen.

Cooldown: 20 seconds (base level)

Snow King: 26.0% ATK (+0.35% ATK per level), 125.0% of DEF, 150.0% of HP

ATK SPD Reduction: -25% within the snowstorm range

Soulstone of Snow Sugar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

"This stone holds a piece of Snow Sugar Cookie's soul. Looks cold as snow, but quite warm to the touch."

Voice of Snow Sugar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Snow Sugar Cookie is voiced by Analesa Fisher, a popular voice actor whose recent works include Metal Works on Netflix and background voiceover work for VOX.

Snow Sugar Cookie packs in a lot of value, making her one of the most powerful Magic Cookies in the game. The only notable "flaw" is her relatively high cooldown, which can be easily fixed with a full Swift Chocolate topping build.

Snow Sugar can balance out great offensive and defensive compositions with ease.

