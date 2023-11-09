Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list (November 2023)

Snowbreak Containment Zone was developed by Seasun Games for Android, iOS, and PC devices. It is a 3D sci-fi shooter featuring RPG elements in a futuristic setting. You build a squad of three characters called Operatives with unique upgradable weapons and abilities, roles, and elemental types. They come in two rarities: 5-star (Orange) and 4-star (Purple).

You can get new Operatives from the in-game gacha with one of these roles: Damage Dealer, Support, and Healer. The gacha offers Story, Co-op mode, and farming stages, and selecting the best units is crucial to clear them. This article ranks all Snowbreak Containment Zone Operatives based on their combat prowess, guiding you to create a winning team.

Yao (Winter Solstice) stands at the top in the Snowbreak Containment Zone tier list for November 2023

Snowbreak Containment Zone Operatives have their preferred firearm types: Submachine Guns, Pistols, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, and Assault Rifles. They also have one of these elemental types: Electrical, Frost, Chaos, Kinetic, and Thermal.

Considering all these, you can find all Operatives grouped into SS, S, A, and B tiers with their respective elemental types. Like other gacha tier lists, those ranking at the SS tier overpower every other character in the current meta, and the B-tier comprises those who have the poorest performance.

SS-tier

Yao (Winter Solstice in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Seasun Games)

You can clear any stage of this mobile gacha title conveniently with SS-tier Operatives. They are overpowered and can destroy any enemy you face in no time. Although they are robust even if you don't upgrade them much, it’s helpful to level them up whenever possible to make your squad more potent.

Yao (Winter Solstice) with Sniper Rifle: Thermal

Lyfe (Wild Hunt) with Submachine Gun: Frost

Fenny (Coronet) with Shotgun: Electrical

Chenxing (Ethereal Cloud) with Assault Rifle: Electrical

Haru (Absconditus) with Pistol: Kinetic

S-tier

Marian (Swift) in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Seasun Games)

The S-tier Operatives are the best options if you don’t have SS-tier characters in this RPG. They can help you clear most stages swiftly. You can upgrade and equip them with the best gear to make them as potent as SS-tier Operatives.

Marian (Swift) with Sniper Rifle: Kinetic

Chenxing (The Observer) with Assault Rifle: Electrical

Yao (Quiet Quitter) with Sniper Rifle: Frost

Acacia (Kaguya) with Pistol: Frost

Fritia (Little Sunshine) with Assault Rifle: Thermal

A-tier

Haru (The Ace) in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Seasun Games)

The following A-tier characters are average shooters, enabling you to clear both early-game and mid-game stages swiftly. They provide average utility in battles, so you should use them only if you lack SS and S-tier Operatives. However, you can upgrade them at every opportunity for better results.

Lyfe (Wednesday) with Submachine Gun: Electrical

Acacia (Redacted) with Pistol: Chaos

Marian (Queen of Pain) with Sniper Rifle: Chaos

Fritia (Hush) with Assault Rifle: Thermal

Haru (The Ace) with Pistol: Kinetic

Enya (Big Sis) with Pistol: Thermal

B-tier

Mauxir Kitty in Snowbreak Containment Zone (Image via Seasun Games)

B-tier units are useful when you are starting out in the game. They are the worst fighters, but they can be used by beginners of this gacha to understand the meta and gameplay better. You should dispose of them as soon as possible and opt to get SS, S, or A-tier Operatives.

Fenny (Lionheart) with Shotgun: Kinetic

Mauxir (Kitty) with Submachine Gun: Frost

Siris (The Goldfish) with Shotgun: Kinetic

Nita (Hand) with Shotgun: Kinetic

Cherno (Those Two) with Submachine Gun: Chaos

Needless to say, the ranks of characters in the above tier list change with every update the game receives from Seasun Games. The developers introduce new Operatives and adjust a few existing ones, resulting in changes to the overall ranks.