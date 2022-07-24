Watch: Sodapoppin says Mizkif lied about being busy after his OTK announcement video

Chance "Sodapoppin" was recently announced as the newest member of the OTK content creator organization. The popular streamer's decision to join OTK was announced in a video posted by the organization, featuring a skit based on the Scream franchise.

After the announcement, Soda streamed with OTK co-founder Zack "Asmongold," where they tasted various brands of actual soda. During the stream, he told a story about another founding member of the organization.

Matthew "Mizkif" told him that he would be busy preparing for the release of the announcement video. However, Soda claimed that Mizkif was lying because he knew that the content for the video was already finished and sent off to the editor:

"I know there's nothing left to do."

Sodapoppin calls out Mizkif for lying about being busy

The biggest news in the streaming world recently was the announcement that Soda was joining the content creation group One True King. The move makes sense geographically for the Austin, Texas resident, as he's located in the same city as OTK and its members. He also has history with other OTK members, including Esfand.

OTK released an announcement video for Soda, featuring Mizkif, Esfand, Emiru, Cyr, Nmplol and Rich Campbell. The video was a nine-minute long parody of the horror movie franchise Scream. The OTK gang are trapped in an abandoned building with a killer in a Ghostface costume. The video shows them being picked off one by one until it is revealed that Soda is the killer.

After the announcement, Sodapoppin streamed with fellow OTK member Asmongold, where the two streamers tasted various brands of soda. It was an appropriate activity for the two streamers, given Soda's name as well as Asmongold's fondness for soft drinks.

It may be bold on Sodapoppin's part to call out the co-owner of the organization he just joined.

Fans react to Soda calling out Mizkif

Viewers on Reddit shared Sodapoppin's suspicion that Mizkif was lying about being too busy. Some went further, stating that they believe most streamers aren't quite as busy as they may claim to be.

Whatever the case may be, it is not unlike Mizkif to skip out on meetings with other streamers.

