Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update: New characters, content, costumes, events, and more

Netmarble is concluding its i-dle collaboration event with a new Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update. This one introduces the three remaining i-dle group members as SSR Hunters, as well as two new costumes for each character, fresh collab-themed events, and more. Players can also play new Expert difficulty stages and Reverse story chapters in the story mode, as well as a new PvE Co-op Battle event.

That said, here are the details of the latest Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update.

New characters in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update

Below are the details of new characters that debuted in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update:

1) MINNIE

MINNIE is an SSR Dark-type Hunter who belongs to the Assassin class. Her Exclusive Weapon is called Purple Butterfly’s Dream. Players will be available to pull on her dedicated banner from August 28 to September 25, 2025.

2) SOYEON

SOYEON is an SSR Wind-type hunter who belongs to the Ranger class. Her Exclusive Weapon is called Blazing Flash. Her dedicated banner will be available from August 28 to September 25, 2025.

3) YUQI

YUQI is an SSR Fire-type Hunter who belongs to the Tank class. Her Exclusive Weapon is called Righteous Sun. Players can pull on her dedicated banner from August 28 to September 25, 2025.

New content in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update

Cartenon Temple (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the details of new content in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update:

1) New difficulty and chapter in the Story mode

Netmarble has added the Expert difficulty for Chapters 12, 13, 14, and 15, in the Solo Leveing Arise August 28, 2025, update. Additionally, the latest story chapters, 26, 27, 28, and 29, will be available in Reverse mode, on Normal and Hard difficulty.

2) New Co-op Battle

The developers have added a new Co-op Battle event, Cartenon Temple, in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update. This PvE content can be tackled by players in teams. Three types of dungeons will be available in this game mode: Guild Boss, Solo Dungeon, and 2-Player Multiplayer.

The Cartenon Temple features the Proof: The Architect Co-op Battle dungeon. It is a real-time battle that requires two players to complete. One can team up via random matchmaking, creating a custom room, or teaming up with Guild members.

3) New Guild Boss

The developers have added a new Guild Boss called Giant Statue. Its permanent fixed recommended element is Dark, with Fire and Wind being fixed as its variable elements during the August 28 update. These variable elements will change when the boss appears in future updates.

4) New Shadow Enforcer feature

Netmarble has added a new feature called Shadow Enforcer in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update. Players can access it by heading to Lobby > Quick Menu > Shadow Enforcer.

It offers four missions: Stop Crimes, Protect Allies, Special Tasks, and General. One can choose any mission, rewards to receive, Shadows, and set the duration to start the mission. Once the set mission duration concludes, the mission will be considered completed, and the player will receive their selected rewards and Mission Proficiency.

Players can accumulate Mission Proficiency points to increase their proficiency level, and subsequently earn Mission Points in the process, which can be used to unlock more mission types or increase the number of missions one can partake in.

5) New Blessing Stones

Netmarble has added two Empowerment and two Survival Blessing Stones. The former type includes Acrobat and Finisher Touch, whereas the latter comprises Weapon Resonance and Life in Motion.

These stones will be available in Rare, Heroic, Legendary, and Transcendent grades. Netmarble has also updated Blessing Stone and Transcendent Blessing Stone Chests to include the new ones introduced with the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update.

New costumes

i-dle Concert Pass costumes for MINNIE, SOYEON, and YUQI (Image via Netmarble)

The developers have added two new costumes each for MINNIE, SOYEON, and YUQI. Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess, also received a new costume in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update. Here are the details of the new costumes:

MINNIE: The Wavebound Girl (can be purchased from the in-app store) and Butterfly of Dark Dreams (can be obtained from the i-dle Concert Pass).

The Wavebound Girl (can be purchased from the in-app store) and Butterfly of Dark Dreams (can be obtained from the i-dle Concert Pass). SOYEON: Maestro of the Sea (can be purchased from the in-app store) and Luminance of the Black Notes (can be obtained from the i-dle Concert Pass)

Maestro of the Sea (can be purchased from the in-app store) and Luminance of the Black Notes (can be obtained from the i-dle Concert Pass) YUQI: Whispers in the Waves (can be purchased from the in-app store) and The Black Sun’s Luminous Joy (can be obtained from the i-dle Concert Pass).

Whispers in the Waves (can be purchased from the in-app store) and The Black Sun’s Luminous Joy (can be obtained from the i-dle Concert Pass). Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess: Calm Swordsong (can be obtained from the Hunter Pass).

New events in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update

i-dle on the Battlefield: Full-Group Comeback Special event (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of new events in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update:

1) i-dle on the Battlefield: Full-Group Comeback Special event

This event offers many sub-events, as listed below:

Event Schedule Main rewards Fighter on the Stage! Check-In Gift From August 28, 2025, to September 25, 2025 i-dle Full-Group Celebration! Special Chest SSR Sung Jinwoo Event Weapon Selection Chest Idle: Hearts United From August 28 to September 25, 2025 YUQI: Stage-Illuminating Sun (YUQI’s costume chroma) MINNIE: Dream in the Spotlight (MINNIE’s costume chroma) SOYEON: Fighter on the Stage (SOYEON’s costume chroma) Legendary Core Chest Special Artifact Crafting Chest Powder of Blessing Rune Fragment Gold Beat Tap! From August 28 to September 25, 2025 i-dle Keychain Profile: ARISE Master Profile: Beach Smash! Master Profile: Beat Tap! Master World Drop From August 28 to September 25, 2025 BUNNYEON Keychain MINNYAH Keychain ROARYEON Keychain WOOFQI Keychain SHUHOWL Keychain i-dle Keychain Find i-dle Card Match From August 28 to September 11, 2025 Profile Card: Card Match Master i-dle Keychain Event Story Part 1 From August 28 to September 25, 2025 Essence Stones Event Story Part 2– Chapter 1 From August 28 to September 25, 2025 Event Story Part 2 - Chapter 2 From September 4 to September 25, 2025

2) Event Weapon Crafting

Additionally, the Event Weapon Crafting will also be available during the update period. Players can craft two Allon’s Orb Weapons per account.

Improvement and changes in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update

1) New Hunters Association Support Check-In and Mission feature

The Hunters Association Support Check-In feature provides various rewards to players. Once players log in and claim these rewards from the Check-In for a set period of time, the Hunters Association Support Mission feature will unlock. The latter features various tasks that players can complete to earn Mission loyalty points and then claim rewards based on how many they have accumulated.

2) New Level Up All Skills and Skill Management feature

Netmarble has added a new Batch Skill Level-Up function in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update. It will appear on the skill page under Hunter, Weapon, and Shadow management menus. This function allows players to upgrade all their units’ skills and levels to the desired threshold at once. However, players can’t perform the Batch Skill Level-Up if they don't have enough of the required upgrade materials.

3) New Hunter and Weapon Growth Reset feature

Netmarble has made the level reset mechanic for skills and weapons a permanent feature via the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update. Previously, it was available only during some special events. Now, players can perform the reset anytime, with the help of special Reset Tickets. Here are the details:

Hunter Upgrade Reset Ticket: To reset Hunters’ levels.

To reset Hunters’ levels. Hunter Skill Reset Ticket: To reset Hunters’ skills.

To reset Hunters’ skills. Weapon Level Reset Ticket: To reset the weapon levels of Hunters and Sung Jinwoo.

To reset the weapon levels of Hunters and Sung Jinwoo. Weapon Skill reset Ticket: To reset the weapon skills of Hunters and Sung Jinwoo.

4) New season of Architect’s Test

Netmarble has added a new season of Architect’s Test in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update. The developers have updated the rules and adjusted the strength and weakness attributes.

5) Expansion to the Battle Tier

Netmarble has increased the Battle Tier level from 80 to 90 in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update. Players can obtain rewards upon reaching each new level.

6) Difficulty adjustments for the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions game mode

Netmarble has extended the boss elemental weaknesses from Stage 10 to 20 in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update. The developers have also tweaked the unlocking requirements. The stages will now unlock in sets of ten instead of all at once like before. In other words, players can unlock Stages 1 to 10 at the start, then access Stages 11 to 20 after clearing Stage 10, then Stages 21 to 30 upon clearing Stage 20, and so on.

7) Changes to the Gates game mode

Netmarble has increased the Gold rewards players can receive by clearing Gates. Additionally, the appearance rate of Red Gates has been increased.

System improvements and bug fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update

Here are the system improvements and bug fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update:

System improvements

The Hunter Association lobby and parts of the in-game UI will be updated to match the collaboration event theme.

A “Claim All” button has been added to the Bonds menu, allowing you to collect all available Bonds rewards at once.

A shortcut button has been added to the Instance Dungeon and Encore Mission screens, allowing instant navigation between the two integrated dungeon categories.

In the Shop/Exchange, products with purchase periods other than daily/weekly will now display their exact remaining purchase duration.

In the Exchange, items that have reached their purchase limit will now display the remaining time until they become available again.

In the Simulation Gate’s System Check section, collection items already registered in the Codex will now be marked with a separate icon when browsing the collection shop.

The composition and reward order of certain “Train to Become a Formidable Combatant” missions will be adjusted.

During World Drop Events, the event page will now display detailed information on the relevant event items and associated events.

For Hunters with an active Hunters Association Premium Subscription, Subscription Points can now still be earned from Daily/Weekly Missions even if you have already accumulated 3,000 or more points.

In Hunter Mode, Tawata Kanae’s auto-battle skill usage priority will be improved.

When drawing Hunters, if you obtain an SSR Hunter beyond your 11th pull, you will now receive not only Commemorative Coins but also a Hunters Association Special Certificate that can be used in the Exchange. The Special Certificate can be used in the Commemorative Coin Exchange to purchase Hunters Association Special Certificate Exchange products. In the Hunters Association Special Certificate Exchange, you can select and obtain one SSR Hunter that you currently own. However, the rate up Hunters added through the new update will not be included in the Special Certification exchange line up right away and may be added after a certain period of time.

A new Weapon Costume category will be added to the Costume Codex.

The condition for converting Shard of Baran > Shard of Yogumunt via Shard conversion will be eased, from “Clear Workshop of Brilliant Light – The Distorted Sanctuary (Hard)” to simply “Unlock Workshop of Brilliant Light – The Distorted Sanctuary.”

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue where the screen would turn white after completing the final Train to Become a Formidable Combatant mission with all challenges cleared.

Fixed the issue where the title item (reward from Power of Destruction ranking) did not display its acquisition method in the item info pop-up.

Fixed the intermittent issue where the ranking list would not refresh immediately when switching between the World Ranking and Server Ranking tabs in Power of Destruction.

Fixed the issue where, under certain conditions, Ennio could move to an unreachable location during Power of Destruction: Eternal Condemnation difficulty.

Fixed the issue where the Fusion and Refinement UI displayed abnormally in certain situations.

Fixed the intermittent issue where the game would freeze when reforging Artifacts.

Fixed the issue where the Guild Boss formation screen displayed the wrong number of members in the warning message when attempting to assign more than 6 members.

Fixed the issue where forcibly canceling while returning from Workshop of Brilliant Light caused errors upon re-entering or retrying return.

Fixed the intermittent issue in Simulation Gate where the boss in a special battle appeared incorrectly within the same difficulty level.

Fixed the issue in Story Chapter 26 side story, where some cutscenes played awkwardly.

Fixed the issue in Story Chapter 29 side story, where, under certain conditions, Hunters could move outside of the battle area.

Fixed the issue where adding presets in certain languages triggered an error pop-up and the preset was not added correctly.

Fixed the issue where the Ultimate Skill “Truth: White Flame Strike” of Hunter Baek Yoonho did not display Power Gauge consumption in the skill description.

Fixed the issue where the Light Attribute damage increase effect of Gold-tailed Fox’s “Golden Wound” only applied to the first hit.

Fixed the issue where the additional damage effect of Vulcan's Rage “Concentration” did not apply correctly at 20 stacks.

Fixed the issue where items in the Growth Tournament Event Shop did not display as purchased even after the purchase limit was reached.

Fixed the issue where unclaimed returning Hunter check-in rewards were not granted upon re-login if the Hunter had partially collected them previously.

Fixed the intermittent issue where some Hunters Association Mission rewards were not distributed correctly when all rewards were claimed. For Hunters who did not receive certain returning Hunter check-in rewards or Hunters Association Mission rewards, the missing rewards will be distributed separately after maintenance.

Fixed the intermittent issue where the game did not progress normally during the download phase of initial installation.

Fixed the issue where the red dot notification in the Hunter Preview did not disappear for some Hunters.

Fixed the issue where the Activity Funds rewards were not accumulating correctly under certain conditions.

That concludes our coverage of the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update patch notes.

