Solo Leveling Arise Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In build: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Netmarble debuted Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. She is an SSR rarity Water-type hunter from the Fighter class. Her damage scales off her defense stats. She can apply the unrecoverable effect on enemies, making them unable to recover health points. Additionally, her kit can increase her elemental damage, defense, critical hit rate, and critical hit damage.

This article provides the recommended artifacts, weapons, skills-upgrading priorities, and Advancement tier for the best Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In build.

Best Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In build

Chaotic Infamy is one of the best artifacts for Pure Sword Princess (Image via Netmarble)

Use Solo Leveling Arise artifacts that boost her defense, critical hit rate, and critical hit damage while building Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In. It is the optimum DPS build for the damage dealer. That said, here is the list of recommended artifacts

Body-set

Iron Will (use complete set)

Chaotic Infamy (can use two or four pieces)

Burning Curse (use with Chaotic Infamy)

Accessories

Outstanding Ability (use complete set)

Iron Will is the best set for the Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In build. It boosts her overall damage by increasing her defense and Ultimate Skill damage. You can also use two pieces of Chaotic Infamy to boost her Basic Skill damage and pair it with Burning Curse to increase her damage.

Using a complete Chaotic Infamy set is also an option, since it buffs her Basic and Ultimate Skill damage and helps her regain mana points while using Basic Skills. Regarding Accessories, the Outstanding Ability is the best-in-slot set for Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In. It boosts her overall damage based on the percentage of mana points.

Best Solo Leveling Arise weapons for the Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In build

Valkyrie's Oath weapon (Image via Netmarble)

You can use Valkyrie’s Oath, her Exclusive Weapon, for the best results. It boosts her defense by 12% at max level. Additionally, it increases her defense by 6% (can stack up to 60 times) when the Will of the Sword effect is triggered.

Below are the best alternative Solo Leveling Arise weapons for Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In:

Lucky Beru Keychain (SSR): Boosts her defense and damage dealt

Boosts her defense and damage dealt Dewdrop of the Azure Serpent (SSR): Boosts her defense and damage dealt

Boosts her defense and damage dealt Frankenstein Candy Bar (SSR): Boosts her defense and damage dealt

Solo Leveling Arise Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In build guide: Skills rotation and upgrading priorities

Here is the best skill rotation for the best Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In build:

Swordstorm (Basic Skill 2) > Heavenly Strike (Basic Skill 1) > Sword Princess’s Dance (Core Attack) > Sword of Destiny (Ultimate Skill) > Heavenly Strike (Basic Skill 1)

Below are the skills-upgrading priorities, from the highest to the lowest priority:

Heavenly Strike (Basic Skill 1)

Swordstorm (Basic Skill 2)

Sword Princess’s Dance (Core Attack)

Sword of Destiny (Ultimate Skill)

Sword of Judgement (QTE Skill)

Victory Strike (Support Skill)

Shadow Blade (Basic Attack)\

Also read: Fores's Wish Sung Jinwoo weaon guide

Solo Leveling Arise Pure Sword Princess build guide: Passive, tier effects, and the best Advancement tier

Pure Sword Princess's Advancement effect (Image via Netmarble)

Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In’s passive activates Heavenly Swords when her skill 1 or skill 2 hits an enemy (cools down in 0.5 seconds). Heavenly Swords is considered a Basic Skill that summons multiple blades on the battlefield. Cha deals 175% Water elemental damage for every blade she summons. Her Will of the Sword gauge is reached when she uses her Core Attack.

Will of the Sword increases Cha’s defense by 5%, and critical hit rate and damage by 2% for 15 seconds (can stack up to six times). She gains these buffs for every Will of the Sword gauge recharge level.

Here is the effect of Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In’s passive effects at all Advancement tiers:

Tier 1: It transforms her Swordstorm skill to Quick Attack, increasing the skill’s damage by 60%. When she uses Heavenly Strike, it activates the Blade Master effect. The tier also enhances her Will of the Sword effect .

It transforms her Swordstorm skill to Quick Attack, increasing the skill’s damage by 60%. When she uses Heavenly Strike, it activates the effect. The tier also enhances her . Tier 2: She applies the unrecoverable effect when Heavenly Strike hits and the Paralyze effect on enemies when Sword of Destiny hits.

She applies the unrecoverable effect when hits and the effect on enemies when Sword of Destiny hits. Tier 3: This tier activates the Sword’s Resolve effect when the Will of the Sword gauge recharges to 100%.

This tier activates the effect when the Will of the Sword gauge recharges to 100%. Tier 4: Her critical hit rate and damage increase by 7% for every Water-type member in the team.

Her critical hit rate and damage increase by 7% for every Water-type member in the team. Tier 5: This tier enhances the Will of the Sword effect. It also activates the Pure Sword Princess effect when Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In enters the stage.

Explanation of her effects:

Blade Master: Her Core Attack transforms into Dance of Scattered Blades, and she gains Super Armor while using it. When her Core Attack activates, she uses Dance of Scattered Blades without consuming Core Gauge (duration: 5 seconds).

Her Core Attack transforms into Dance of Scattered Blades, and she gains Super Armor while using it. When her Core Attack activates, she uses Dance of Scattered Blades without consuming Core Gauge (duration: 5 seconds). Enhanced Will of the Sword (tier 2): It increases her defense by 10%, and critical hit rate and damage by 2% for 15 seconds (can stack up to six times).

It increases her defense by 10%, and critical hit rate and damage by 2% for 15 seconds (can stack up to six times). Enhanced Will of the Sword (tier 5): It increases her defense by 10%, and critical hit rate and damage by 4% for 15 seconds (can stack up to six times).

It increases her defense by 10%, and critical hit rate and damage by 4% for 15 seconds (can stack up to six times). Unrecoverable: Enemies can’t recover their health points for 30 seconds.

Enemies can’t recover their health points for 30 seconds. Paralyze: It interrupts the target for three seconds.

It interrupts the target for three seconds. Sword’s Resolve: It transforms Heavenly Strike to Heavy Attack, increasing the damage by 60% (duration: 6 seconds). Sword’s Resolve consumes all the Will of the Sword gauge after it wears off.

It transforms Heavenly Strike to Heavy Attack, increasing the damage by 60% (duration: 6 seconds). Sword’s Resolve consumes all the Will of the Sword gauge after it wears off. Pure Sword Princess: It increases the damage of the Sword of Destiny by 60%. Additionally, it boosts the damage of Heavenly Strike and Heavy Attack by 60%. These effects remain permanently after applying.

Also read: Best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo

Any player wanting to build Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In can upgrade her to Advancement tier 2.

