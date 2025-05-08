Solo Leveling Arise Fores's Wish weapon guide: How to get, stats, and skills

Fores's Wish is the latest Sung Jinwoo weapon to debut in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. The weapon is of SSR rarity and deals Wind elemental damage with its attacks. It grants a damage-dealt buff when Sung Jinwoo’s Core Attack hits enemies. Enemies get the Airborne effect when the weapon’s first hit lands and the Knock Down effect with the final hit.

The weapon can also charge Sung Jinwoo’s Core gauge, buff the Wind and Core attack damage, and apply the Poison effect on enemies. This article provides a complete guide to getting the weapon, its stats, and skills.

How to get Fores's Wish in Solo Leveling Arise

You can get Fores's Wish as a final reward from the Hunter Challenge mode in 1-Year Anniversary Hunter Grand Festival event (Image via Netmarble)

You must play the Hunter Challenge game mode to obtain Fores's Wish in Solo Leveling Arise. This game mode is featured in the SLA 1-Year Anniversary Hunter Grand Festival event, and participating in it requires Hunter Challenge Tickets. You can get the tickets by playing mini-games featured in the event.

Hunter Challenge contains eight stages with increasing difficulty tiers. Each stage pits you against a Solo Leveling Arise character. You can clear the stage by defeating the featured character and earn points based on the stage’s difficulty tier. Every stage offers three missions, completing which grants points. You can obtain the weapon as a final reward from the game mode by earning 4,500 points.

Another way to obtain this Sung Jinwoo weapon is by using the crafting feature. You can use it to get the dupes and unlock new Advancement tier effects. Crafting one copy requires two Event Weapon Designs and 20,000 Gold. The Hunter Challenge mode grants Event Weapon Designs as rewards.

Stats of Fores's Wish weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

Stats of the latest Sung Jinwoo weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the stats of Fores's Wish weapon, at base and max level, in Solo Leveling Arise:

Base level (Level 1)

Attack: 400

400 HP: 400

Max level (Level 120)

Attack: 3080

3080 HP: 4650

4650 Precision: 4000

Skills of Fores's Wish weapon in Solo Leveling Arise

Skills of the Fores's Wish weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of Fores's Wish weapon skills, at max level:

Basic Attack: It deals 179.36%/185.54%/192.96% damage at stage 1/2/3.

It deals 179.36%/185.54%/192.96% damage at stage 1/2/3. Core Attack: It deals 587.54% damage of Jinwoo’s attack.

It deals 587.54% damage of Jinwoo’s attack. Wind Tree’s Song (Skill): It deals 1214.82% damage and cools down in 25 seconds. The skill also inflicts the Airborne effect when its first hit lands.

Below are the weapon’s passive skill and its effect at all Advancement tiers:

Passive skill: When Sung Jinwoo’s Core Attack lands on an enemy, it grants him the Wish effect for 20 seconds. The Wish effect buffs Jinwoo’s damage dealt by 20%. This effect is removed after Wind Tree’s Song hits an enemy.

When Sung Jinwoo’s Core Attack lands on an enemy, it grants him the Wish effect for 20 seconds. The Wish effect buffs Jinwoo’s damage dealt by 20%. This effect is removed after Wind Tree’s Song hits an enemy. Advancement tier 1: It recharges Sung Jinwoo’s Core Gauge by 100% when he enters a battle. The tier also enhances the Wish effect. In addition to the damage dealt buff, the enhanced Wish effect grants a 100% chance to activate Jinwoo’s Core Attack when the Wind Tree’s Song hits an enemy (cools down in 20 seconds). When the Wind Tree’s Song lands an enemy, it grants Detached effect to Jinwoo. The Detached effect resets the cooldown of Wind Tree’s Song when Jinwoo’s Core Attack hits an enemy (cools down in 20 seconds).

It recharges Sung Jinwoo’s Core Gauge by 100% when he enters a battle. The tier also enhances the Wish effect. In addition to the damage dealt buff, the enhanced Wish effect grants a 100% chance to activate Jinwoo’s Core Attack when the Wind Tree’s Song hits an enemy (cools down in 20 seconds). When the Wind Tree’s Song lands an enemy, it grants Detached effect to Jinwoo. The Detached effect resets the cooldown of Wind Tree’s Song when Jinwoo’s Core Attack hits an enemy (cools down in 20 seconds). Advancement tier 2: It boosts Jinwoo’s Wind elemental damage by 10%.

It boosts Jinwoo’s Wind elemental damage by 10%. Advancement tier 3: Sung Jinwoo’s Core Attack deals an additional 500% damage of his attack to the first enemy hit. It also enhances the Wish effect, increasing the damage dealt buff to 40%. This tier also grants a 100% chance to activate Jinwoo’s Core Attack when the Wind Tree’s Song hits an enemy (cools down in 20 seconds). When Wind Tree’s Song hits an enemy, it triggers the Root Dispersion effect. The effect deals an additional 100% damage to enemies in a wide range. Root Dispersion also inflicts a Poison effect on the enemies hit for 30 seconds. Poison deals damage equal to 50% of Jinwoo’s attack every three seconds. It also decreases the enemy’s Recovery Rate by 70%.

Sung Jinwoo’s Core Attack deals an additional 500% damage of his attack to the first enemy hit. It also enhances the Wish effect, increasing the damage dealt buff to 40%. This tier also grants a 100% chance to activate Jinwoo’s Core Attack when the Wind Tree’s Song hits an enemy (cools down in 20 seconds). When Wind Tree’s Song hits an enemy, it triggers the Root Dispersion effect. The effect deals an additional 100% damage to enemies in a wide range. Root Dispersion also inflicts a Poison effect on the enemies hit for 30 seconds. Poison deals damage equal to 50% of Jinwoo’s attack every three seconds. It also decreases the enemy’s Recovery Rate by 70%. Advancement tier 4: It decreases the Wind Tree’s Song skill’s cooldown by 20%.

It decreases the Wind Tree’s Song skill’s cooldown by 20%. Advancement tier 5: It increases the damage of Wind Tree’s Song by 50% and Root Dispersion by 150%.

That concludes our Fores's Wish weapon guide for Solo Leveling Arise.

