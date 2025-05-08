Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update details: New character, content, 1-Year Anniversary events, new features, and more

Netmarble has rolled out the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update with new in-game items, events, and features. The update introduces a new memorial hunter: Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In, Sung Jinwoo weapons, two main story chapters, 1st Anniversary artifacts, Blessing Stones, and more. You can upgrade Sung Jinwoo to a new job, challenge a new dungeon in the Workshop of Brilliant Light, and play several events to earn rewards.

Those discussed above are only a scratch on what’s waiting for you in the title. Keep reading for complete details about the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update.

New character and Exclusive Weapon in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update

Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In is the latest character to debut in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. She is different from the standard Cha Hae-In in the title. Pure Sword Princess is an SSR Water-type hunter from the Fighter class. Her Exclusive Weapon is called Valkyrie’s Oath, which boosts her defense.

You can summon Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In from her dedicated rate-up banner. It will be available until June 5, 2025, at 00:00 UTC+0. Valkyrie’s Oath can be obtained as event rewards and by crafting. The developers have also added the original story and Secret Library for Cha Hae-In.

Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update: New content

Below are all the new content in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update:

1) New costumes

New costumes in the May 8 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has added three new costumes in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. Here is the list:

Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In: Shadow Drift (get from the in-app store)

Sung Jinwoo: Unlimited (get from the Hunter Pass) and Eleventh Hour Blade (get from the 1-Year Anniversary Daily Mission event)

The developers have added three types of Chromas for Cha Hae-In’s costume.

2) New main story chapter

Netmarble has added two new main story chapters (normal and hard mode) in the latest Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. The chapters feature a storyline related to an alliance raid with the Knights Guild and the school break dungeon. Here are the details:

Chapters Type Name 24 Main story The Offer Side story Darkness Itself Side story Mr. Woo’s Warning 25 Main story What Must Be Protected Side story Proof of the Strong

3) New Workshop of Brilliant Light

Netmarble has added a new dungeon, The Distorted Sanctuary, to the Workshop of Brilliant Light in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. You can challenge Yogumunt, the Monarch of Transfiguration, in easy and normal difficulties. The Distorted Sanctuary unlocks after clearing Spire of Transfiguration in easy mode.

The developers have also adjusted the difficulty levels of some Workshop of Brilliant Light dungeons. Here are the details:

The developers have decreased the stats of enemies appearing in the Demon’s Castle Lower Floor easy mode.

The developers have decreased bosses' stats appearing in the Demon’s Castle Lower Floor easy mode.

The developers have adjusted the Demon’s Castle Lower floors’ weakness element to five. However, the weakness element for normal and hard difficulties will remain the same.

The developers have nerfed Baran’s mana burn effect in all difficulties of the Demon’s Castle upper floors.

Netmarble has decreased some attacks' damage inflicted by Arena of Death stage bosses, Demios, and the Judge of Death in the Spire of Transfiguration’s normal and easy difficulties. On the other hand, the bosses’ Break pattern has been extended.

The developers have extended the Break patterns of Abyssal Execution Scaffold stage boss, Deimos, and the Commander of Transfiguration in the Spire of Transfiguration’s normal and easy difficulties. Additionally, the developers have removed the defense reduction effect from some of the bosses’ attacks.

4) New Sung Jinwoo weapons and artifacts

Fores's Wish weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has added two new Sung Jinwoo weapons in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update: Winter Fang and Fores’s Wish. The developers will release Winter Fang after May 22, 2025. The weapon is a Water type you can obtain from the custom draw and weapon custom draw.

Fores’s Wish is a Wind-type weapon you can obtain as a reward from the 1-Year Anniversary events. The developers have also specified the probability of Fores’s Wish appearing in future updates.

In addition to the weapons, Netmarble has added three 1-Year Anniversary artifacts. Each artifact has eight pieces (hat, clothes, gloves, socks, necklace, earrings, bracelet, and ring) and has the same effects as the Burning artifact sets. Here are the details:

Name Set effect Tanks’ Artifact of Eternity Shadow of Eternity (same effect of the Burning Curse set) Tank’s Artifact of Destiny Shadow of Destiny (same effect of the Burning Greed set) Tank’s Artifact of Blessing Shadow of Blessing (same effect of the Burning Blessing set

5) New Remnant Power for Yogmunt

Netmarble has added a new Remnant Power feature in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. It allows you to use the power of The Monarch of Transfiguration, Yogmunt. You can unlock the Remnant Power feature after clearing the Distorted Sanctuary dungeon in the Workshop of Brilliant Light.

Additionally, Netmarble has added a new Shard Convert feature. It lets you convert one monarch’s shard into another’s with a fixed conversion rate. As of this update, you can only convert Yogmunt’s into Baran’s shards.

6) New Sung Jinwoo job

Netmarble has added a new Sung Jinwoo job, The Monarch of Shadows Dawn Sentinel, in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. Here are the details:

Conditions

Upgrade Sung Jinwoo to Level 100.

Complete Story Chapter 25, Vengeance.

Complete floor 50 of the Battlefield of Trials game mode.

Achieve 250,000 Total Power with Sung Jinwoo.

Major rewards

New Blessing Stone, Irresistible Force (rare)

Sweep Points

7) Expansion of maximum level and Activity Funds

Netmarble has extended the maximum Sung Jinwoo level from 105 to 110. The maximum tier of Activity Funds has also expanded from 50 to 53. Lastly, the maximum difficulty of Solo Leveling Arise Gates has expanded from 45 to 48.

8) New Blessing Stones

Netmarble has added five Enhancement-type Blessing Stones and four Survival-type. They are available in Rare, Heroic, Legendary, and Transcendent grades. You can obtain them using the Synthesis feature and by opening the new chest. Here is the list:

Enhancement

Sandbag

Crushing Attack

Irresistible Force

First Strike Barrage

Lightning Speed

Survival

Ravenous Instinct

Best Defense is a Good Offense

Irreversible Road

Swift Restoration

9) New boss in Instance Dungeon

Netmarble has added a new boss, Ant King, to the Instance Dungeon game mode. It is weak to the Water element and strong against the Fire element.

10) New hunter weapons

New hunter weapons in the May 8 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has also added three 1-Year Anniversary hunter weapons of SSR rarities in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update: Lucky Tank Keychain, Lucky Beru Keychain, and Lucky Igris Keychain. Tank grants HP, Beru grants defense, and Igris grants the attack stat to the carrier.

1-Year Anniversary events in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update

Here is the list of 1-Year Anniversary events in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update:

1st Anniversary Appreciation Event! Check-In Gift: This event will be available till July 3, 2025, granting freebies to those who log in to the game during the event.

This event will be available till July 3, 2025, granting freebies to those who log in to the game during the event. 1st Anniversary Mission Challenge: This event will be available till July 3, 2025, offering various missions. You can complete them to earn point and claim rewards.

This event will be available till July 3, 2025, offering various missions. You can complete them to earn point and claim rewards. 1st Anniversary Grand Festival: This event will be available till May 26, 2025. You can participate in the event’s story, play mini-games, and clear Challenges to earn rewards.

This event will be available till May 26, 2025. You can participate in the event’s story, play mini-games, and clear Challenges to earn rewards. 1st Anniversary Dice Exploration: This event will be available till June 12, 2025. You can earn various rewards by rolling the dice. Clearing missions featured in the event grants dice.

There are several other in-game events besides the 1-Year Anniversary. Here is the list:

Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In Growth Tournament: This event will be available till June 5, 2025. You can complete various missions related to the new character to earn rewards.

This event will be available till June 5, 2025. You can complete various missions related to the new character to earn rewards. Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In Rate Up Celebration! Lucky Capsule: This event will be available till June 5, 2025. It is similar to the Lucky Capsule events of previous updates, where you can get various in-game items, including the new character’s Exclusive Weapon.

This event will be available till June 5, 2025. It is similar to the Lucky Capsule events of previous updates, where you can get various in-game items, including the new character’s Exclusive Weapon. Event Weapon Crafting: This event will be available till June 5, 2025. You can craft Stormbringer and Spooky Pumpkin Sung Jinwoo weapons during the event.

This event will be available till June 5, 2025. You can craft Stormbringer and Spooky Pumpkin Sung Jinwoo weapons during the event. Hunter Upgrade Reset: This event will be available till May 22, 2025. You can reset any hunter to the base level during the event. Doing so grants all upgrade materials except Gold.

This event will be available till May 22, 2025. You can reset any hunter to the base level during the event. Doing so grants all upgrade materials except Gold. Thomas Andre Rate-Up Draw: A dedicated rate-up banner for Thomas Andre will be available till May 22, 2025.

Netmarble has also provided the schedule for the upcoming events for the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. Here are the details:

Upcoming events Schedule (UTC+0) 1st Anniversary Hunter's Night From May 26 to June 12, 2025 1st Anniversary Lucky Clover From May 22 to May 29, 2025 Hunter Skill Reset Event From May 22 to June 5, 2025 Sharp Blade Goto Ryuji Rate Up banner From May 12 to June 5, 2025

New features in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update

New featues in the May 8 update (Image via Netmarble)

Here is the list of new features in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update:

1) New hunter in the Custom Draw Rate Up list

Netmarble has added SSR Goto Ryuji to the Custom Draw Rate Up list in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. You can boost his drop rate by putting him in the Rate Up list.

2) New artifact crafting feature

This feature allows you to get the desired Solo Leveling Arise artifact using the Crafting feature. You can craft Level 75 or higher rarity Legendary artifacts. However, the feature won’t allow crafting events or lower-rarity artifacts.

Crafting an artifact requires a new in-game item, Artifact Fragments. However, if you wish to craft a Level 100 artifact, the process requires a Level 100 Artifact Recipes in-game item. You can also choose one main stat and two sub-stat while crafting.

3) New Guild boss

Netmarble has added a new Guild Boss, Facthna, in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. The developers have also segregated recommended elements for battles into fixed and variable. They’ve also added a new rankings section in the All-Out Guild War menu. It displays the top 100 Guilds based on the Rage attempts and scores.

4) Improvements to the Armory Slot Enhancement tier expansion and Slock Unlock Conditions

After the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update, you can upgrade each Armory slot to a maximum of 10 tiers. You must use Marks of Time III and Time Crystal to upgrade the Armory beyond tier 8. Time Crystal is available at the Guild and Battlefield of Time exchange shops. Additionally, you can choose Marks of Time or Essence Stones to unlock an Armory slot.

5) New Chapters in the Challenges section, and an expansion to the Mining Team level

Netmarble has added two new Chapters in the Challenges, 39 and 40, in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. You can get 10 Custom Draw Tickets by clearing the chapters. Additionally, the developers have expanded the level of the Mining Team from 30 to 40.

6) Changes to Daily and Weekly missions

Netmarble has increased the Gold rewards you obtain from Daily and Weekly missions in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update. Additionally, the Weekly missions’ 60-point milestone now grants Abyssal Fragments as rewards. The reward is available only to players with levels 30 or higher.

Moreover, the developers have added the Clear Simulation Gate 1 time task to the Weekly missions. It will be available for players with levels 70 or higher.

System improvements and bug fixes

Here is the list of system improvements and bug fixes for the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update:

System improvements

The Hunters Association Lobby and Guild Lobby interiors will be updated to match the 1st Anniversary event theme.

The number of monsters on Floor 62 of the Battlefield of Trials will be adjusted, and in-game instructions for clear conditions on Floor 64 will be improved. Due to adjustments on Floor 64, some Battle Mission conditions will also be updated..

The attack power of certain monsters appearing on Floors 64–67 of the Battlefield of Trials will be slightly reduced.

Gold rewards from Activity Funds will be increased.

Starting from Tier 13, Traces of Shadows will be added to the Activity Funds rewards. As a result, the drop rate of Low-tier Mana Crystal will be reduced.

Sung Jinwoo’s equipment (weapon, skills and skill runes, Blessing Stones, and Artifact slots) will be retained when retrying Power of Destruction after registering Teams 1 and 2. Changes to Sung Jinwoo’s equipment will still be allowed without resetting the team. Artifacts and Cores that have been unequipped or replaced will not be retained.

Sung Jinwoo’s voice lines for the Ultimate Skill “King's Domain” will be updated.

Red dot notification conditions in Story content will be partially improved.

Elemental weakness attributes will be removed from Chapters 1–3 of Main Story Hard Mode and from Reverse Normal/Hard difficulty stages.

The composition and reward order of certain missions in Train to Become a Formidable Combatant will be adjusted. Final rewards for completing the entire mission set will not be changed. Players currently progressing through adjusted missions will be granted mission completion and pre-adjustment rewards.

Certain event reward items (e.g., Event Hunter Weapon Design, Event Ticket Fragments) will be auto-crafted once the required amount is reached.

Bonds with available rewards in the Quick Menu will be prioritized and sorted to the top.

The crafting menus for Skill Runes and Blessing Stones using Rune Fragments/Powder of Blessing will be moved under the “Fusion” category.

Quantity setting interfaces (for Multiplay, ticket, Essence Stones exchanges, etc.) will be improved to allow continuous adjustment by holding the +/- buttons.

The exchange limit for Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design in the Celebration Coin Exchange will be increased from 5 to 10. This change will be applied following the 5/8 (Thu) update and at the next exchange reset.

The Guild exchange item, Uncontrollable Power Lv. 1, will be available for purchase and usage until the next update.

Bug fixes

Army of Shadows’ combat power will be displayed upon leveling up Shadow Skills.

An issue where Army of Shadows’ combat power was being calculated lower than expected when leveling up Shadow Skills will be fixed. As a result of this fix, the Army of Shadow’s combat power will be increased after the update. Please note that the Shadow Combat Power is currently properly applied to the Battle Tier and there will be no changes applied to Battle Tiers.

An issue where certain episodes in the Simulation Gate could not be accessed will be fixed.

An intermittent issue where an error popup would appear during a retry in the Simulation Gate and lead to incorrect result processing will be fixed.

An issue where the “Missile Damage Increase” effect of Seorin’s exclusive weapon "Melody of Iron and Blood" was applied only to the first missile will be fixed.

An issue where missile attacks would occur after using the character reset button during Seorin’s Hunter Preview will be fixed.

An issue where damage would be reduced under certain conditions when Lee Bora with advancement tier 3 or higher used her enhancement skill will be fixed.

An issue where the transcendence effect of the Blessing Stone Title: Wolf Assassin was not applying to Truth: Kasaka's Venom Fang will be fixed.

An issue where the UI would disappear when using the Fan of the Fire Demon weapon skill in the Shadow Monarch: Adversary Job Change dungeon will be fixed.

An issue where Hunters would become unresponsive during teamfight mode under certain conditions will be fixed.

An issue where Tawata Kanae’s Instinct effect would not stack if the Hunter’s summon defeated an enemy will be fixed.

An issue where certain sub-options were missing in the filter list on the Hunter Artifact equipment screen will be fixed.

An issue where the game would not proceed properly in some situations if only one Hunter was deployed in Guild Boss content will be resolved.

That concludes our details of Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update.

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More