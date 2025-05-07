Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update: maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and new content

Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update marks the title’s first anniversary. Netmarble is rolling out many new events and content in the forthcoming update to celebrate the special occasion. Players can play a new main story chapter featuring Sung Jinah, participate in 1-year anniversary events, summon a new hunter, grab new Sung Jinwoo weapons, and more. The developers will hold a closed server maintenance on May 8, 2025, to roll out the update.

This article provides the maintenance schedule as well as the compensation rewards, and lists the new content for the forthcoming May 8 update in Solo Leveling Arise.

Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update

Netmarble will conduct a closed server maintenance from May 7, at 23:50 to May 8, 2025, at 06:00 UTC+0. The new content of the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update will roll out after the maintenance ends. Players can then download and install the latest update from their device’s respective app store.

Since it's a closed server maintenance, players won’t be able to log in to the title. So, the developers will distribute these in-game items as compensation: Essence Stones ✕ 500, Gate Keys ✕ 2, Weapon Enhancement Gear II ✕ 15, and a 20% Diamond Discount Coupon ✕ 1.

One can claim the compensation rewards after the maintenance duration from May 8 to May 9, 2025, at 14:59 UTC+0. Players must claim the rewards within the specified period; otherwise, they might not be able to get them.

All new content in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update

New content in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update (Image via Netmarble)

Here is the list of all the new content in the Solo Leveling Arise May 8 update:

New Content

New Main Story Chapter.

New Workshop of Brilliant Light Dungeon, The Distorted Sanctuary.

New Instance Dungeon Boss, Ant King.

New growth-related content

New Remnant Power, Yogumunt.

Sung Jinwoo New Job Change.

Nine new types of Blessing Stones.

Maximum level and Activity Funds expansion.

New releases

New Hunter: SSR Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In and her Exclusive Weapon.

New Sung Jinwoo weapon, SSR Winter Fang.

New event-themed Sung Jinwoo weapon, SSR Fores's Wish.

1-Year Anniversary Artifacts.

1-Year Anniversary Event Hunter weapon.

New costumes for Sung Jinwoo and other characters.

New events

1-Year Anniversary Appreciation Event! Check-In Gift.

Themed Event: 1-Year Anniversary Hunter Grand Festival (Event Story, Mini Game, and Hunter Challenge).

1st Anniversary Mission Challenge.

New Hunter Rate Up Celebration Lucky Capsule.

New Hunter Rate Up Celebration Growth Tournament.

New Packages

1-Year Anniversary Celebration Diamond 1+1 / Relay Packs purchase limit reset.

Other Improvements

Balance adjustment for certain Break-type hunters.

New Artifact crafting feature.

Guild Boss adjustment and All-Out Guild War-related improvements.

Addition of multiplay in the Simulation Gate and improvements.

Expansion of the Armory slot enhancement tier, and slot unlocking conditions improvements.

New Challenges chapter.

Mining Team Level expansion.

Other Content Improvements and Changes.

Other Improvements and Bug Fixes.

Check out our guide on the details of Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events and rewards here.

