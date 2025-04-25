Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary Developer Notes details explored

Netmarble published a new Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary Developer Notes on April 24, 2025. The Developer Notes revealed an upcoming new memorial hunter: Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess. It also included the eight hunters receiving balance adjustments and a new story in the forthcoming 1st Anniversary update. The developers also highlighted the new content rolling out via May and June updates.

Keep reading this article to find all the details that Netmarble shared in the 1st Anniversary Developer Notes.

All details revealed in the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary Developer Notes

Here are the details of the content that Netmarble revealed in the latest Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary Developer Notes:

New Memorial hunter

Memoria hunter Cha Hae-In using her Ultimate skill (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will introduce a new memorial hunter, Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess, in the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary update. Memorial hunters are from the parallel world and resemble the ones in the true world, but have slightly different personalities. She first appeared in the roadmap video revealed at the SLC 2025 event.

Cha Hae-In, the Pure Sword Princess, will be a Water-type hunter.

Upcoming hunter balance adjustments

Based on feedback from players, Netmarble will make balance adjustments to eight hunters with Break abilities. They will modify some skills of these hunters in the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary update.

Players must wait for future notices for the details about the balance adjustments of the above-given hunters.

Upcoming content for May update

Here is the list of upcoming content for the May update that Netmarble shared in the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary Developer Notes:

1-Year Anniversary Hunter Grand Festival

Expansion of Sung Jinwoo’s maximum level to Lv. 110

Expansion to the Gate tier

New Sung Jinwoo’s Job Change

New nine Blessing Stones

Increase the amount of Gold reward for Daily and Weekly Missions

Addition of Abyssal Fragment to the weekly missions reward.

Yogumunt and Remnant Power Yogumunt in the new Workshop of Brilliant Light. Players can use the Shard of Yogumunt to level up the Remnant Power. They can also convert the Shard of Yogumunt into the Shard of Baran.

New Instance Dungeon boss, Ant King

New Multiplay feature in the Simulation Gate

Upcoming content for the June update

Here is the list of upcoming content for the June update that Netmarble shared in the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary Developer Note:

New Shadow

Power of Destruction world integrated ranking

New Gem slots

A New Reverse Story

New The Battlefield of Chaos floors will be expanded

An amplification system

New The Pixiv competition costume for Alicia Blanche

New School Dungeon Break story

Players can play the new School Dungeon Break story in the Solo Leveling Arise 1st Anniversary update. This upcoming story features a face-off between Sung Jinwoo and Groctar, the Chief of the Red Blade Tribe. Groctar attempts to harm Jinwoo’s sister, Sung Jinah. However, Jinwoo receives a signal from the shadow he planted in Jinah and rushes to her school to save her.

New 1st Year Anniversary events

Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble also revealed the details about Solo Leveling Arise 1st Year Anniversary events and rewards. Players will be able to get an exclusive costume for Sung Jinnwoo: Eleventh Hour Blade, SSR Weapon Selection Chest, SSR Hunter Selection Ticket, and more.

Read this article for complete details about SLA 1st Year Anniversary events and rewards.

