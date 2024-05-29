Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and Weapons balance adjustment in May 29 update
Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and Weapons have received some balance adjustments in the latest update. Netmarble has buffed 14 Hunters and two Sung Jinwoo weapons. The latest Solo Leveling Arise update went live after the closed server maintenance on May 29, 2024. Along with adjustments, Netmarble has also made QoL (Quality of Life) improvements and fixed some bugs.
This article lists all balance adjustments made by Netmarble for Hunters and Weapons.
All Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and Weapons balance adjustments
Below are the details about all Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and Weapons balance adjustments. Note that the Hunters and Weapons' damage percentage and numerical values of other effects are at the base level.
List of Hunters’ balance adjustments
SSR Min Byung-Gu
Min Byung-Gu’s HP increase at Advancement Tier 2 has been buffed. Below is the detail:
Category
Adjustments
Advancement Tier 2
Increased the amount of Min Byung-Gu’s HP boost at Advancement Tier 2 from 5% to 8%.
SSR Emma Laurent
Emma Laurent has received an adjustment at Advancement Tier 0. Here is the detail:
Category
Adjustments
Advancement Tier 0
When Emma uses a Basic Attack and gets Hit, the Heat Absorption effect is applied twice, which was previously once.
SSR Baek Yoonho
Baek Yoonho has received adjustments to his Basic Attacks and skills, as well as Advancement Tiers 1, 2, and 3. Here are the details:
Category
Adjustments
White Flame Strike (Basic Attack)
Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 174%/182%/195% to 184%/193%/205%.
White Flame Pummel (Core Attack)
Damage increased from 783% to 820%.
Ferocious Spirit (Basic Skill)
Damage increased from 885% to 926%.
White Flame Gale Kick (Basic Skill)
Damage increased from 1650% to 1730%.
Damnation (QTE Skill)
Damage increased from 1009% to 1052%.
White Flame Kick (Support)
Damage increased from 623% to 654%.
Truth: White Flame Strike (Ultimate)
Damage increased from 3297% to 3456%.
Advancement Tier 3
While using Damnation, Baek’s Light damage will increase by 40%, instead of the previous 30%.
Advancement Tier 4
The amount ofCritical Hit rate boost increased from 8% to 16%.
Advancement Tier 5
When Baek enters the stage, his Violent Explosion will get 100% damage boost, compared to the previous 80%.
SSR Seo Jiwoo
Netmarble buffed Seo Jiwoo’s Basic Skills and Advancement Tier 3’s effects. Below are the details:
Category
Adjustments
Water Dragon Rush (Basic Skill)
Increased Skill range
Lightning Kick (Basic Skill)
Increased Skill range
Advancement Tier 3
Seo Jiwoo now recovers 50 MP, instead of the previous 40, upon applying the Water Dragon Training effect.
SSR Woo Jinchul
Woo Jinchul has received buffs to all his skills and adjustments to Advancement Tier 0, 1, 2, and 5's effects. Below are his buffs:
Category
Adjustments
Fist of Justice (Basic Attack)
Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 190%/193%/200% to 200%/204%/209%.
Suppress (Core Attack)
Increased damage from 338% to 356%.
Meditation of Power (Basic Skill)
Increased damage from 347% to 366%.
Iron Fist (Basic Skill)
Increased damage from 1180% to 1240%.
Judgement (QTE)
Increased damage from 800%. To 840%.
Justice Enforcement (Support)
Increased damage from 812% to 843%.
Serious Punch (Ultimate)
Increased damage from 2884% to 3028%.
Advancement Tier 0
When Jinchul uses Dash, his Suppress, Meditation of Power, and Iron Fist’s damage increases by 30% for 6 seconds, from previous 25% for 5 seconds.
Advancement Tier 1
Adjusted the effects of Mediation of Power; it now increases the skill’s damage along with the Break effect by 100%. The skill’s cooldown increases by one second.
Advancement Tier 2
Jinchul’s Defense Penetration now increases by 8% from the previous 6%.
Advancement Tier 5
When Jinchul uses Meditation of Power, his defense increase can now stack up to 12 times, instead of the previous 10.