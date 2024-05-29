Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and Weapons balance adjustment in May 29 update

Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and Weapons have received some balance adjustments in the latest update. Netmarble has buffed 14 Hunters and two Sung Jinwoo weapons. The latest Solo Leveling Arise update went live after the closed server maintenance on May 29, 2024. Along with adjustments, Netmarble has also made QoL (Quality of Life) improvements and fixed some bugs.

This article lists all balance adjustments made by Netmarble for Hunters and Weapons.

All Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and Weapons balance adjustments

Below are the details about all Solo Leveling Arise Hunters and Weapons balance adjustments. Note that the Hunters and Weapons' damage percentage and numerical values of other effects are at the base level.

List of Hunters’ balance adjustments

Seo Jiwoo, Choi Jong In, and Baek Yoonho have received balance adjustments along with other Hunters. (Image via Netmarble)

SSR Min Byung-Gu

Min Byung-Gu’s HP increase at Advancement Tier 2 has been buffed. Below is the detail:

Category Adjustments Advancement Tier 2 Increased the amount of Min Byung-Gu’s HP boost at Advancement Tier 2 from 5% to 8%.



SSR Emma Laurent

Emma Laurent has received an adjustment at Advancement Tier 0. Here is the detail:

Category Adjustments Advancement Tier 0 When Emma uses a Basic Attack and gets Hit, the Heat Absorption effect is applied twice, which was previously once.

SSR Baek Yoonho

Baek Yoonho has received adjustments to his Basic Attacks and skills, as well as Advancement Tiers 1, 2, and 3. Here are the details:

Category Adjustments White Flame Strike (Basic Attack) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 174%/182%/195% to 184%/193%/205%.

White Flame Pummel (Core Attack) Damage increased from 783% to 820%.

Ferocious Spirit (Basic Skill) Damage increased from 885% to 926%. White Flame Gale Kick (Basic Skill) Damage increased from 1650% to 1730%. Damnation (QTE Skill)

Damage increased from 1009% to 1052%. White Flame Kick (Support) Damage increased from 623% to 654%. Truth: White Flame Strike (Ultimate)

Damage increased from 3297% to 3456%. Advancement Tier 3 While using Damnation, Baek’s Light damage will increase by 40%, instead of the previous 30%.

Advancement Tier 4 The amount of Critical Hit rate boost increased from 8% to 16%.

Advancement Tier 5 When Baek enters the stage, his Violent Explosion will get 100% damage boost, compared to the previous 80%.



SSR Seo Jiwoo

Netmarble buffed Seo Jiwoo’s Basic Skills and Advancement Tier 3’s effects. Below are the details:

Category Adjustments Water Dragon Rush (Basic Skill) Increased Skill range Lightning Kick (Basic Skill)

Increased Skill range Advancement Tier 3 Seo Jiwoo now recovers 50 MP, instead of the previous 40, upon applying the Water Dragon Training effect.

SSR Woo Jinchul

Woo Jinchul has received buffs to all his skills and adjustments to Advancement Tier 0, 1, 2, and 5's effects. Below are his buffs:

Category Adjustments Fist of Justice (Basic Attack) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 190%/193%/200% to 200%/204%/209%.

Suppress (Core Attack) Increased damage from 338% to 356%. Meditation of Power (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 347% to 366%. Iron Fist (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 1180% to 1240%. Judgement (QTE) Increased damage from 800%. To 840%. Justice Enforcement (Support)

Increased damage from 812% to 843%. Serious Punch (Ultimate)



Increased damage from 2884% to 3028%. Advancement Tier 0

When Jinchul uses Dash, his Suppress, Meditation of Power, and Iron Fist’s damage increases by 30% for 6 seconds, from previous 25% for 5 seconds. Advancement Tier 1

Adjusted the effects of Mediation of Power; it now increases the skill’s damage along with the Break effect by 100%. The skill’s cooldown increases by one second.

Advancement Tier 2 Jinchul’s Defense Penetration now increases by 8% from the previous 6%. Advancement Tier 5 When Jinchul uses Meditation of Power, his defense increase can now stack up to 12 times, instead of the previous 10.

SSR Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Here are the buffs Silver Mane Baek Yoonho received in the latest update:

Category Adjustments Magic Beast’s Claws (Basic Attack) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 126%/137%/154% to 140%/152%/170%. Additionally, increased cancel frame, and Basic Attacks’ range and rigidity (while in Beast form), Slaughter (Core Attack) Increased damage from 592% to 660%. Violent Assault (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 1077% to 1164%. Extreme Attack: Beast Form effect Increased damage from 192% to 213%. Magic Beast’s Ambush (QTE) Increased damage from 1093% to 1202%. Magic Beast’s Instinct (Support) Increased damage from 570% to 630%. Divinity (Ultimate) Increased damage from from 2346% to 2557%. Advancement Tier 1 Added a new effect that decreases the damage Silver Mane takes by 15% when his HP is below 30%.

SSR Lee Bora

Lee Bora has received adjustments to her Basic Attacks and skills. Below are the details:

Category Adjustments Darkness Emission (Basic Attack) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 156%/165%/178% to 174%/183%/196%. Tracking Charm (Core Attack)

Increased damage from 958% to 1046%. Strengthening Charm (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 901% to 810%. Summoning Charm: Phantom Foxes effect Increased damage from 255% to 280%. Tempest (QTE) Increased damage from 915% to 1006%. Quick Attack - Tempest (Support) Increased damage from 250% to 307%. Dark Charm: Meg (Ultimate) Increased damage 2972% to 3270%.

SSR Lim Tae-Gyu

Netmarble has buffed all of Lim Tae-Gyu’s Basic Attacks and skills, as well as the effects of Advancement Tiers 3, 4, and 5. Below are the details:

Category Adjustments Dark Shot (Basic Attack) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 140%/150%/160% to 160%/167%/178%. Volley Fire (Core Attack) Increased damage from 433% to 510%. Shoot and Maneuver (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 427% to 503%. Typhoon Fire (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 1490% to 1632%. Airborne Burst (QTE)

Increased damage from 863% to 932%. Heavy Attack: Typhoon Fire (Support) Increased damage from 585% to 630%. Quick Attack: Typhoon Fire (Ultimate) Increased damage from 1003% to 1157%. Advancement Tier 3 When Magic Boost is active, it increases the effects of Core Attack, Typhoon Fire, and Quick Attack - Typhoon Fire by 30%, instead of the previous 20%. Advancement Tier 4 Increases Lim Tae-Gyu’s attack by 12%, instead of the previous 8%.

Advancement Tier 5

Every time Lim’s Core Attack hits, he gets attack boost by 4%, instead of the previous 2%.

SSR Cha Hae-In

All of Cha Hae-In’s Basic Attacks and Skills have received adjustments in the latest Solo Leveling Arise update:

Category Adjustments Swift Sword (Basic Attacks) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 200%/212%/227% to 210%/222%/237% Sword Dance (Core Attack) Increased damage from 1086% to 1137%. The Dancer (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 354% to 373%. Sword of Light (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 1776% to 850% Rampant of Light (QTE) Increased damage from 1126% to 1170% Light Strike (Support Skill) Increased damage from 630% to 658% Light of the End (Ultimate Skill) Increased damage from 2593% to 2722%

SSR Choi Jong In

Netmarble adjusted all skills and Basic Attacks of Choi Jong In; the table below shows all the details:

Category Adjustments Spark (Basic Attack) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 124%/148%/158% to 140%/166%/176% Blast (Core Attack) Increased damage from 617% to 682% Rain of Flames (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 1410% to 1550% Flame Spear (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 1410% to 1550% Celestial Fire Dragon (QTE) Increased damage from 846% to 936% Fire Barrage (Support Skill) Increased damage from 793% to 802% End of Days (Ultimate Skills) Increased damage from 2162% to 2370%

SSR Hwang Dongsoo

Netmarble has buffed Hwang Dongsoo’s Basic Attacks and Skills along with the effects of his Advancement Tiers 1, 2, 4, and 5. Below are all the details:

Category Adjustments S-Rank First (Basic Attack) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 163%/170%/182% to 183%/190%/202% S-Rank Influence (Core Attack) Increased damage from 723% to 800% Urge to Kill (Basic Skills) Increased damage from 612% to 680% Greed Scavenger (Basic Skills) Increased damage from 1880% to 2053% Steel Blow (QTE) Increased damage from 1368% to 1460% Cold-blooded Connection (Support Skill) Increased damage from 1031% to 1091% Merciless (Ultimate Skill) Increased damage from 3732% to 4034% Advancement Tier 1 Added Super Armor in the charge skill (Greed Scavenger) Advancement Tier 2 Increases Dongsoo’s defense by 8%, instead of the previous 5% Advancement Tier 4 Increases Merciless skill’s damage by 40%, instead of the previous 30% Advancement Tier 5 Increases Merciless skill’s damage by 80%, instead of the previous 70%, while Impulsive Revenge is active.

SR Park Beom-Shik

Park Beom-Shik received buffs on all of his Skills and Basic Attacks. Here are the details:

Category Adjustments Axe Strike! (Basic Attack) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 188%/197%/212% to 205%/214%/230% Spinning Strike! (Core Attack) Increased damage from 720% to 790% Downward Strike! (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 1127% to 1210% Charge Attack! (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 1262% to 1391% Whirlwind Strike! (QTE) Increased damage from 746% to 813% Spinning Downward Strike! (Support) Increased damage from 440% to 484% Another Worldline (Ultimate) Increased damage from 2237% to 2460%

SR Song Chiyul

The developers buffed all of Song Chiyul’s Basic Attacks and skills. Below are the details:

Category Adjustments Scorching Heat (Basic Attacks) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 192%/203%/220% to 210%/220%/236% Incinerate (Core Attacks) Increased damage from 513% to 566% Hellfire (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 496% to 550% Iaido Type 4: Red Lotus Flower (Basic Skill) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 293%/325%/358% to 321%/357%/393% Scorching Heat Penetration (QTE) Increased damage from 460% to 516% Weakening Attack: Hellfire (Support) Increased damage from 210% to 250% Special Iaido: Fire Demon (Ultimate Skill) Increased damage from 1935% to 2130%

SR Jo Kyuhwan

All of Jo Kyuhwan’s Skills and Basic Attacks received buffs. See the table below for the detailed info:

Category Adjustments Light Emission (Basic Attack) Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 103%/110%/118% to 120%/125%/134% Orb of Light (Core Attack) Increased damage from 510% to 562% Radiating Beam (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 608% to 670% Light (Basic Skill) Increased damage from 906% to 1002% Disk of Light (QTE) Increased damage from 630% to 694% Flashbang (Support) Increased damage from 452% to 496% Laser Guidance (Ultimate) Increased damage from 1730% to 1940%

List of Weapons' balance adjustment

Sung Jinwoo's weapon, Vulcan's Rage has received buffs in the latest update. (Image via Netmarble)

Only two of Sung Jinwoo’s Weapons received buffs in the latest update on Solo Leveling Arise. Here are the details:

SSR Vulcan’s Rage:

Basic Attack: Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 128%/135%/144% to 140%/146%/155%

Stage 1/2/3’s damage increased from 128%/135%/144% to 140%/146%/155% Core Attack: Increased damage from 767% to 867%

Increased damage from 767% to 867% Fire of Destruction (Skill): Increased damage from 1197% to 1277%

Increased damage from 1197% to 1277% Vulcan’s Blessing effect: Applies Shield equal to 10% of the user’s Attack instead of the previous 5%.

Applies Shield equal to 10% of the user’s Attack instead of the previous 5%. Concentration effect: When the weapon explodes, it now deals an additional 15% damage per instance of Concentration and can stack up to 20 times instead of the previous 6% damage and 30 stacks.

Additionally, another Sung Jinwoo weapon that received a buff is the SSR Demon King’s Longsword. Netmarble massively reduced the skill execution time of the weapon’s Lightning Skill.

