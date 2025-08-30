Solo Leveling Arise SOYEON build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more 

Netmarble debuted an SSR character, SOYEON, in the Solo Leveling Arise and i-dle collaboration update on August 28, 2025. She is a Wind-type character who belongs to the Ranger class, and her damage scales off her attack stat. Her skills can deal weak, medium, or heavy Break damage. The character can also provide team-wide buffs while in magnum state, boosting allies’ ultimate skill and Wind elemental damage.

That said, this article provides the best artifacts, weapons, cores, and more for this i-dle collab hunter.

Solo Leveling Arise SOYEON build guide: Best artifacts

Burning Greed effects (Image via Netmarble)

Players are recommended to use SLA artifacts that boost SOYEON's attack, critical damage, and critical hit rate.

Body-Set

Burning Greed

Chaotic Desire

Accessory

Burning Greed

Chaotic Desire

Chaotic Desire boosts her Break effectiveness against enemies weak to the Wind element. The artifact also buffs the damage of all her skills and allies’ elemental damage.

On the other hand, Burning Greed buffs her Break effectiveness against enemies weak to her element. Additionally, it boosts her and allies’ critical hit damage and critical hit damage.

Both artifact sets are suitable for this i-dle hunter. That being said, Chaotic Desire boosts her overall damage and is best for Wind-type content.

Solo Leveling Arise SOYEON build guide: Best weapons

Blazing Flash weapon (Image via Netmarble)

SOYEON’s Exclusive Weapon, Blazing Flash, is the best for her build. At the base level, it boosts her attack by 5%. Additionally, it buffs her team’s basic skill damage by 5%. This team-wide buff triggers when she uses Kill the Mic, or Hook and Chain, and their enhanced versions: Kill the Mic Ver. 2, or Hook and Chain Ver. 2.

Here are some of the best alternative Solo Leveling Arise weapons for her:

Flame of the Azure Serpent (SSR): It boosts her attack and critical hit damage by 4%.

It boosts her attack and critical hit damage by 4%. Lucky Igris Keychain (SSR): It boosts her attack and critical hit damage by 4%.

It boosts her attack and critical hit damage by 4%. Vampire Candy Bar (SSR): It buffs her attack and critical hit damage by 4%.

Solo Leveling Arise SOYEON build: Skills-upgrading priorities and skills rotation

Below are the recommended skills-upgrading priorities for her:

Remix Shot (Core Attack) > Kill the Mic (Basic Skill 1) > Hook and Chain (Basic Skill 2) > Killing Verse (Ultimate Skill) > Cyber Flow (QTE Skill) > Trigger Flow (Support Skill) > Rapid Verse (Basic Attacks)

Here is the recommended skills rotation for her:

Hook and Chain (Basic Skill 2) > Kill the Mic (Basic Skill 1) > Kill the Mic (Basic Skill 1) > Remix Shot (Core Attack) > Killing Verse (Ultimate Skill)

Solo Leveling Arise SOYEON build: Best Cores

Here are some of the best cores players can use for her in Solo Leveling Arise:

Ancient Wrath’s Obsession: It increases her attack.

It increases her attack. Nameless Demon’s Horn: It grants her a shield whenever she uses the ultimate skill.

It grants her a shield whenever she uses the ultimate skill. Nameless Demon’s Magisphere: It recovers her MP whenever she uses the ultimate skill.

Solo Leveling Arise SOYEON build: Best teammates and advancement tier

Lennart Nierman is one of the best teammates for this i-dle hunter (Image via Netmarble)

Here are some of the best teammates for her:

Lennart Niermann

Han Se-Mi

Amamiya Mirei

The best Advancement for SOYEON is Tier 5 (A5). Her team-wide buffs and debuffs will become potent after upgrading to A5.

