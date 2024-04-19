Solo Leveling: Arise worldwide release date, pre-registration benefits, and more details

Solo Leveling: Arise's official X page confirmed the worldwide launch date of the title - May 8, 2024, and the community is incredibly excited about this. Netmarble has announced several rewards for players, as the title has completed 12 million pre-registrations already. Prepare to become one with Jinwoo, the main protagonist of the popular animated TV series-inspired title, to fight evil.

This article will discuss the launch of Solo Leveling: Arise, one of the most highly-anticipated titles in 2024, pre-registration benefits, and more.

Solo Leveling: Arise fans prepare for the title's global launch

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the official X post by the title developers, the game will arrive on PC and mobile devices on April 8, 2024. Players can get multiple rewards, like mana crystals, special costumes for characters, and more.

The pre-registration process for the game is fairly simple. Visit the official website of the title, click on the pre-registration button, and follow the prescribed process to pre-register. Pre-registration is open until May 8, 2024, and you must complete the process before that to acquire the pre-registration rewards. Follow our article for a complete step-by-step guide: Solo Leveling: Arise pre-registration guide.

Pre-registration rewards

According to the official website of the title, the pre-registration rewards are as follows:

Legendary artifact sets

Chick Black Suit costume for Sung Jinwoo

Two Mana Power Crystals for each attribute

100K gold

Free character: Yoo Jinho

How to get free SSR characters in Solo Leveling: Arise?

Expand Tweet

Apart from the pre-registration rewards, the title also offers players a chance to obtain free SSR characters.

A post from @SLANewsEN, a reliable data miner, mentions a 14-day Check-in roadmap in the title that can help you earn 14 rewards for logging into the title every day for 14 days after its launch. One of these rewards includes an exciting SSR character in the title.

However, while the post does not explicitly mention this, there is a 21-day Check-in roadmap, which can help you earn 21 rewards for logging in daily. However, this information is based on leaks, and you should take it with a grain of salt.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Solo Leveling Arise and other gacha game-related updates

Black Clover M Mereoleona build || Solo Leveling Arise tier list || Black Clover M Ceremony Yami build

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out hints, tips & tricks on solving today's NYT wordle, and some very interesting facts on today's answer!