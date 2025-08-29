Solo Leveling Arise YUQI build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

YUQI is one of the latest SSR hunters that have arrived in Solo Leveling Arise via the i-dle collaboration update on August 28, 2025. She is a Fire-type hunter, belonging to the tank class. This hunter’s damage scales off her HP stat. All her skills can deal either weak, medium, heavy, or almighty break damage. Additionally, her Advancement effects can buff the entire team.

Here’s a complete build guide for this i-dle collaboration hunter, including best artifacts, weapons, cores, and more.

Best Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for the YUQI build

Burning Greed's effect (Image via Netmarble)

Players can use the Solo Leveling Arise artifact sets to boost her HP, increase her Break’s potency, and damage. Here are some of the best items that match the requirement:

Body-set

Burning Greed (full set)

Chaotic Desire (full set)

Accessory

Outstanding Ability (can use with Burning Greed or Chaotic Desire)

Burning Greed is the best artifact for this hunter. It increases her and all of her team members' critical hit rate and critical hit damage. The effectiveness of her Break damage increases by 30% against enemies weak to the Fire element. Thus, players are always advised to use this set for the best performance.

Chaotic Desire and Outstanding Ability sets are the best alternatives if you don’t own Burning Greed.

Best Solo Leveling Arise weapons for YUQI build guide

Righteous Sun weapon (Image via Netmarble)

The best Solo Leveling Arise weapon for the YUQI build is her Exclusive Weapon, Righteous Sun. It increases her HP by 5%, boosting her damage. Moreover, when the Full Burst effect is triggered, it also increases her Fire damage by 5% for 15 seconds.

Here are some of the best alternative weapons for her:

Ghost Candy Bar (SSR): It increases her HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 4%.

It increases her HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 4%. Leaf of the Azure Serpent (SSR): It increases her HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 4%.

It increases her HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 4%. Lucky Tank Keychain (SSR): It increases her HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 4%.

It increases her HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 4%. Steel Axe (SR): It increases her core attack damage by 9%.

Solo Leveling Arise YUQI build guide: Skills-upgrading priorities and skills-rotation

Here are the recommended skills-upgrading priorities for her:

Shouting Kick (Core Attack) > Kill the Stage (Ultimate Skill) > Amp Crash (Basic Skill 1) > Rising Spin Kick (Basic Skill 2) > Beatdown Rush (QTE Skill) > High-Pitch Scream (Support Skill) > Surrounding Hit (Basic Attacks)

Below are the recommended skills rotation for this i-dle hunter:

Crash (Basic Skill 1) > Shouting Kick (Core Attack) > Rising Spin Kick (Basic Skill 2) > Shouting Kick (Core Attack) > Kill the Stage (Ultimate Skill) > Rising Spin Kick (Basic Skill 2) > Shouting Kick (Core Attack) > Amp Crash (Basic Skill 1)

Best Solo Leveling Arise Cores for the YUQI build

Below are the best Solo Leveling Arise Cores for the YUQI build:

Eyes of the Watcher: It increases her critical hit damage of Core Attack by 20%.

It increases her critical hit damage of Core Attack by 20%. Nameless Demon’s Deception: It increases her critical hit damage by 20% for 8 seconds whenever she uses the ultimate skill.

It increases her critical hit damage by 20% for 8 seconds whenever she uses the ultimate skill. Teeth of the Watcher: It decreases her MP recovery rate by 10% and skill MP consumption by 12%.

It decreases her MP recovery rate by 10% and skill MP consumption by 12%. Nameless Demon’s Horn: It grants her a shield equal to 10% of her max HP for 8 seconds. This effect triggers whenever she uses the ultimate skill.

Solo Leveling Arise YUQI build guide: Best teams and advancement tier

Tawata Kanae is one of the best team members for the this i-dle hunter (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the best teammates for YUQI in Solo Leveling Arise:

Tawata Kanae

Gina

Choi Jong-In

Yoo Soohyun

The best Advancement for YUQI is Tier 5 (A5). The tier provides her with various effects, such as Distortion, Breakdown, and Afterglow. The Distortion effect increases the enemy’s damage taken and activates the Breakdown effect after Distortion reaches max stacks, three.

The Breakdown effect boosts the enemy’s damage and Fire damage taken. Lastly, the Afterglow effect increases the damage the enemy receives while in the Break state. It also buffs her basic and ultimate skills, along with her critical hit damage.

