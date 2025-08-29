Solo Leveling Arise MINNIE build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

MINNIE is the latest SSR hunter that debuted via the Solo Leveling Arise and i-dle collaboration update on August 28, 2025. She is a Dark-type hunter whose damage scales off her defense stat. While using her basic and ultimate skills, she gains a critical hit rate and critical damage buffs. Her passive can increase the team’s damage dealt, the enemy’s Dark elemental damage taken, and more.

Ad

Here’s a complete build guide for this latest i-dle collaboration hunter.

Best Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for the MINNIE build

Chaotic Infamy's effects (Image via Netmarble)

Players can use artifact sets that increase the character's critical damage, critical rate, and defense. She consumes a high amount of Mana Points (MP), so one should consider that while building her.

Ad

Trending

That said, below is the list of the best SLA artifacts for the MINNIE build:

Body-set

Chaotic Infamy (full set)

Iron Will

Accessories

Chaotic Infamy ( four pieces with Iron Will)

Chaotic Infamy increases her basic and ultimate skills’ damage by 100% when equipped with a full set. It also helps her regain MP whenever she uses her basic skills.

One can also use four pieces of Chaotic Infamy and four of Iron Will. The latter artifact set boosts her defense permanently by 5% (can stack up to five times) when she uses her ultimate skill. It also increases her ultimate skill damage by 50%. However, this effect can trigger only once during the battle.

Ad

Best Solo Leveling Arise weapons for the MINNIE build

Purple Butterfly's Dream weapon (Image via Netmarble)

The best Solo Leveling Arise weapon for the MINNIE build is her Exclusive Weapon, Purple Butterfly’s Dream. At the base level, it boosts her defense by 5% and critical hit rate and critical hit damage by 2.5%.

Ad

Some of the best alternative weapons for her are listed below:

Frankenstein Candy Bar (SSR): It increases her defense and damage dealt.

It increases her defense and damage dealt. Lucky Beru Keychain (SSR): It increases her defense and damage dealt.

Solo Leveling Arise MINNIE build guide: Skills-upgrading priority and skills rotation

Here are the best skills-upgrading priorities for her in Solo Leveling Arise:

Acacia (Basic Skill 1) > Allium (Basic Skill 2) > Edelweiss (Ultimate Skill) > Iris (Core Attack) > Lobelia (QTE Skill) > Anemone (Basic Attack) > Lavender (Support Skill)

Ad

Below is the recommended skills rotation for her:

Edelweiss (Ultimate Skill) > Iris (Core Attack) > Acacia (Basic Skill 1) > Allium (Basic Skill 2) > Edelweiss (Ultimate Skill)

Solo Leveling Arise MINNIE build guide: Best cores

Below are the best cores for MINNIE in Solo Leveling Arise:

Nameless Demon’s Deception: It increases her critical hit damage by 20% for eight seconds when she uses her ultimate skill.

It increases her critical hit damage by 20% for eight seconds when she uses her ultimate skill. Teeth of the Watcher: It decreases her MP recovery rate by 10% and MP consumption by 9%.

It decreases her MP recovery rate by 10% and MP consumption by 9%. Limbs of the Watcher: When her HP drops to 70% or below, her defense increases by 6%.

Ad

Also read: SHUHUA build guide

Solo Leveling Arise MINNIE build guide: Best teams and Advancement tier

Harper (Image via Netmarble)

MINNIE takes the role of a DPS character in a team. Here are the best teammates for her:

Ad

Harper

Isla Wright

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Lim Tae-Gyu

The best Advancement for her is tier 5 (A5) for both P2W and F2P players. She gets a significant damage boost at A5, thanks to the five Falling Petals stacks she gains. The Falling Petals effect resets her basic skills when removed. It also activates Flower’s Message: Fragment of Memories, which boosts her defense and critical hit damage.

Additionally, her ultimate activates the Full Bloom: Oblivia effect after she uses five Falling Petals. The Full Bloom: Oblivia increases her damage by 100% and critical hit rate by 50%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.