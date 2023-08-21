Soul Land Reloaded codes for free rewards (August 2023)

Soul Land Reloaded codes offer amazing free rewards, in-game currencies, and more. This is an Android-exclusive role-playing game that allows you to create your own cities and fight other players from different servers to grow. However, it can take a lot of time and grinding in-game to collect the resources and make progress.
Therefore, whenever New Times Game releases some Soul Land Reloaded codes for free rewards, players are eager to redeem them. To help with the process, this article contains all the active ones for this month.
All Soul Land Reloaded codes active this month
As of now, the developers have released plenty of Soul Land Reloaded codes for free rewards this month. All the active codes are listed to help you earn free gold coins, diamonds, Shards, and more.
- TYWJA: Redeem this code for Moonlight Deer Shards x2 (New)
- JSKQLSF: This code will help you get two Peerless Peacock Shards
- ZDLSXB: Use this code for free rewards
- NLHJSF: Use this code for free rewards
- WBYMTSH: Use this code for free rewards
- NLHJSF: Use this code for free rewards
- BHFQGJ: Redeem this code for Divine King Ma Hongjun Shards x2
- WZDFL: Redeem this code for exclusive rewards
- DWJKL: Use this code to get Peerless Buddha Fury Tang Lotus Shards x2
- RHJDZGJ: Use this code for free rewards.
- SYMLSF: Use this code for two Abyssal Dragon Shards
You should act fast, as such codes can expire anytime, and then you will have to wait another month to get more.
Here is a guide to redeeming Soul Land Reloaded codes
If you are new to the game and don’t have any idea of the code redemption process, here is a simple guide.
- Step 1: Launch the game and find the Avatar icon (top-left corner) on the main lobby
- Step 2: Choose the System Settings option from there
- Step 3: Open the Redeem Code
- Step 4: Enter the active codes and then press ‘Redeem’
After that, the rewards will be successfully credited to your account.
That concludes our foray into the active Soul Land Reloaded codes and their redemption. You can follow us for more amazing guides to MMORPG titles.