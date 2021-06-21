South African Twitch streamer gets robbed on live stream

Recently, South African Twitch streamer Sterna “Msbandiit” Lewis got robbed during a Call of Duty: Warzone stream.

On June 19th, Msbandiit was in the middle of a Call of Duty live stream on Twitch when three intruders entered her home. The intruders barged into the streamer’s study during the live stream, and asked Msbandiit and her husband Mario Engelbrecht to “lie down on the floor.”

The three proceeded to tie the Twitch streamer and her family with shoelaces, and robbed their house. However, the robbers were not able to take most of their loot, and allegedly fled the scene with two watches, two phones and car keys.

South African Twitch streamer and mother of 2 gets robbed during COD: Warzone live stream

Twitch streamer Msbandiit has two children from a previous marriage who are both boys. The family lives at Amberfield Valley Estate in Centurion. She was enjoying a “gaming night” along with her family when the three intruders barged into the study. The intruders initially asked the couple to lie down on the floor:

“One of them grabbed my headset and I turned around only to face a man with a firearm. They told us to get down on the floor and remain calm. One of the them brought our children. My eldest son, who is 12, was quite shocked when he saw us lying on the ground because he thought they had killed us. He shouted at them, ‘what have you done?’ We then told our children we were fine and that they must lie down on the ground with us.”

The Twitch streamer also said that the robbers tied her husband’s hands and feet with an electrical cord and covered his face. The robbers had brought a car and ransacked a number of items. This included two Plasma TVs, laptops and other electronics along with car keys. However, as it turned out, Mario was playing a game with his friend and neighbor, Jaco Viljoen, who acted heroically:

Jaco was accompanied by security officers while he checked his friends’ house. As it turned out, the robbers fled the scene leaving the car and belongings behind upon hearing the security officers. By then, the officers had called the police, as Mario eventually managed to free himself:

“When we heard it was quiet, my husband managed to get free himself. He saw one of the security guards through the window and called for help. It was a terrible ordeal. You never know whether they are going to shoot you or not. When they covered my husband’s face, I thought they were going to shoot him.”

Mario later revealed that he recovered his car keys and cell phone at a veldt which was not far from the estate that the lived in. Police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter but have not found any of the four suspects. As can be seen in the clip, the Twitch streamer did not realize what was happening until the intruders forcibly took off her headphones. Msbandiit currently only has 8 followers on Twitch.

