The Knockout Stage of the League of Legends tournament at the 2023 Asian Games has arrived, with South Korea and Saudi Arabia set to play each other in the opening match. The stakes could not be any higher, as only the victor will advance to the next stage, and the defeated team will be eliminated. It's worth noting that the game will be played in a best-of-three format. The winner of this match will then compete with the winner of the China vs. Macau game, which will occur simultaneously.

For the upcoming match, let's examine recent results and noteworthy statistics of the League of Legends squads from South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

South Korea vs. Saudi Arabia League of Legends Asian Games 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Prediction

In the Asian Games 2023, the victor of the League of Legends competition is predicted to be Team South Korea or perhaps Team China. Highly skilled LoL esports teams such as T1, Gen.G Esports, and JD Gaming reign over South Korea's various lineups of remarkable players.

Team South Korea was dominant in their swift victories against both Hong Kong and Kazakhstan during the Group Stage matches. Mid-laner Chovy started for the team in their first match against Hong Kong, where they played phenomenally and secured the win in less than 24 minutes.

In the game against Kazakhstan, Chovy was replaced by Faker, who chose Yone and had an impressive KDA of 12/1/2. This ultimately led to their victory in only 17 minutes.

As for the League of Legends tournament at the Asian Games, Saudi Arabia emerged victorious from the West Asia qualification competition. This meant that they bypassed the Group Stage altogether, having already solidified their spot in the Knockout Stage.

During the whole qualification tournament, Saudi Arabia dominated by winning every single game. Nevertheless, it will be a challenging feat for them to defeat South Korea, as they face an uphill battle.

The path to the Semi-Finals should be effortless for South Korea, who are undoubtedly the more formidable squad. Predicting a brisk 2-0 series victory in their favor seems fitting.

Head-to-head

South Korea has faced Saudi Arabia previously in the Asian Games 2018's Semi-Final. The former outclassed the latter and won the series 2-0. Importantly, only Faker and Ruler were present on that South Korean team, in contrast to this year's lineup.

Asian Games 2023 rosters

South Korea

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : Faker

: Faker Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support : Keria

: Keria Coach: kkOma

Saudi Arabia

Top : Wufo

: Wufo Jungle : Ajwad

: Ajwad Mid : OniiKhan

: OniiKhan ADC : Mimic

: Mimic ADC : Nawaf

: Nawaf Support : Mishal

: Mishal Coach: Basei

Livestream details

The Asian Games 2023's LoL matchup between South Korea and Saudi Arabia will take place on September 26 at 6 pm PT/September 27 at 6:30 am IST. Interested viewers can navigate to the following websites to watch the game live:

China : CCTV, Billibilli

: CCTV, Billibilli Korea TV : AfreecaTV

: AfreecaTV India : SonyLiv

: SonyLiv Vietnam: ThapcamTV

Importantly, some websites may require a registration or VPN to access the livestream.

