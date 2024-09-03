Spectre Divide "UE4- Spectre" error: Possible reasons and fixes 

Upon the debut of the FPS title by Mountaintop Studios on September 3, 2024, players have been faced with the Spectre Divide "UE4- Spectre" error. It has been a constant thorn in the players' side, rendering them unable to play the game and causing them problems whenever they try to launch it on their PC through Steam or Epic Games Store.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the possible causes for the Spectre Divide "UE4- Spectre" error, and a list of fixes players can implement to potentially bypass it. Read below to know more.

Possible reasons and fixes for Spectre Divide "UE4- Spectre" error

Reasons

While there's no concrete cause detected for the Spectre Divide "UE4- Spectre" error, it is widely speculated that the issue stems from a faulty launch, or working of the Unreal Engine 4 in one's computer. This could either be traced back to corrupted files, or even just a minor issue incurred while booting the software alongside the game.

UE-4 Error (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Fixes

Here are some temporary fixes players can implement to get rid of this problem on their computers:

1) Restart your game launcher

Whether you're playing this game on Epic Games, or through Steam, the problem occurs in the game's internal engine. An easy and effective solution to get rid of the Spectre Divide "UE4- Spectre" error is to simply restart the game, and the game launcher alongside it.

Relaunch your preferred launcher, and log in once again. Boot the game up, and it should solve the problem. However, if you still face this error, you can try our other fixes.

2) Verify game files

As stated above, corrupted files could be a major cause for the Spectre Divide "UE4- Spectre" error. To fix the faulty files, you can either reinstall the game entirely or verify the game files.

If you're on Steam, you can follow these steps to ensure a quick and effective file verification:

Launch Steam and log in. Go to your game library, and locate Spectre Divide. Right-click on it and open up the 'Properties' window. Here, go to 'Installed files', find the prompt for 'Verify integrity of game files' and click on it.

Verifying Spectre Divide files (Image via Valve)

This will initiate a verification on Steam. The launcher will automatically scan through all the Spectre Divide game files and repair any corrupted files in your system. Majorly disruptive files will be deleted and automatically replaced by Steam.

After the verification is complete, you should be able to bypass the Spectre Divide "UE4- Spectre" error.

