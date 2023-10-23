Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a ton of side objectives to clear during the course of its extensive campaign. One of these involves assisting the members of the Brooklyn Visions Academy in their day-to-day tasks. Players take control of Miles Morales as they swing by the campus to assist NPCs. A total of four such Brooklyn Visions missions are available, with a fifth one being unlocked after completing the first four.

Readers can find a breakdown of each mini-quest and where to find them in the next section, in addition to clues on solving them.

Note: Spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

All Brooklyn Visions quest locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

All four Brooklyn Visions quests will be available once players complete Marvel's Spider-Man 2's main campaign quest, Make Your Own Choices. Shortly after completing it, Ganke will request Miles to meet up with him at the school club fair.

1) Brooklyn Visions Club Fair

The BV club fair location (Image via Insomniac Games)

Head to the Brooklyn Visions club fair, and speak with Ganke. From here, stalk and defeat the criminals at their hideout, along with the incoming reinforcements. Finally, escort Ms. Ferguson back to school and complete the quest.

Rewards:

1000 EXP

80 Tech Parts

8 City Tokens

2) Homecoming

The Homecoming mission location (Image via Insomniac Games)

Head to the generator, and clear the place of all criminal activity in order to save the vendor. Return back to the vendor, and repair his existing system by rerouting power from the roof. Finally, help him complete his plan to end the mission.

Rewards:

1000 EXP

80 Tech Parts

8 City Tokens

3) Senior Prank

The Senior Prank location (Image via Insomniac Games)

This quest is a tad bit more complicated. You will have to complete a total of three puzzles, spread across three separate locations. Next, you will have to locate and save Lance to complete the quest.

Rewards:

1000 EXP

80 Tech Parts

8 CIty Tokens

4) Lights, Camera, Action

Lights, Camera, Action location (Image via Insomniac Games)

The final Brooklyn Visions quest in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 involves Miles taking a break and shooting pictures of the campus. Head to the tallest building in the vicinity, and take a snap of the campus. Next, take two more photos of the same, followed by some footage of the students. Finally, tail the camera drone without landing once to finish the quest.

0Rewards:

800 EXP

80 Tech Parts

8 City Tokens

What are the rewards obtained for completing the Brooklyn Visions questline?

A thank-you gift for Miles (Image via Insomniac Games)

Completing all four quests above will unlock a final quest where Miles will have to investigate a section of the campus. Turns out, the campus students have prepared a little gift for Spider-Man as a gesture of thanks. Head to the mural and interact with it to collect the following rewards:

1200 EXP

15 City Tokens

160 Tech Parts

The Boricua suit

