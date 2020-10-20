Spider-Man 3: YouTube spoof of Tobey Maguire delivering pizzas to Tom Holland in the multiverse wins over the internet 

The sequel to Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home - Spider-Man 3, is already one of the most anticipated movies of the upcoming year, thanks to a plethora of exciting rumours and possibilities doing the rounds.

As reported earlier in our feature this month, the OG Spider-Man actors, aka Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are rumoured to be joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3. While this theory might have seemed impossible a few months back, it has emerged as a major possibility due to the recent casting of Jamie Foxx's Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the film.

This not only sets up a connection with the multiverse/Spider-verse, but also allows for a situation where we might get to see the Spiderman trio team up to effectively take on a Gallery of Rogues.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on for Spider-Man 3! Details: https://t.co/Vi5DibBFjp pic.twitter.com/hlkXLra3m4 — FandomWire (@FandomWire) October 13, 2020

However, fans continue to remain skeptical, as the thought of seeing Tobey Maguire don the spidey suit after 14 years is almost too good to be true, and they wouldn't want their expectations to be unceremoniously shattered.

Nevertheless, thanks to numerous theories and rumours doing the rounds online, the prospect of Tobey Maguire returning to the Spider-Verse remains a strong possibility.

Keeping in mind the love fans have for his version of Spider-Man, a YouTube channel recently released a wholesome clip where Tobey's Peter Parker delivers pizza to Tom Holland and Aunt May!

Wholesome Spider-Man crossover ft. Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland

The humorous video was posted by a YouTube channel called Tobey in the MCU, which features several wholesome videos based on Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. This recent video was posted after a hiatus of 4 months and seems to already be getting quite a bit of traction online.

Over the course of the short 43 second clip, we witness a familiar scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) where Aunt May (portrayed by Marisa Tomei) and Tom Holland's Peter Parker, are having dinner at a Thai restaurant.

Behind them, a clip of Spider-Man thwarting an ATM robbery is played, which has been replaced cleverly with footage from Tobey Maguire's original Spider-Man movie.

Their conversation is then interrupted by none other than Peter Parker from Spider-Man 2, who arrives with several pizzas and mouths his famous 'It's Pizza Time' line.

However, the clip absolutely smashes it out of the park in the last 10 seconds, where Aunt May says that she didn't order any pizza, which prompts an iconic response from Tobey Maguire:

"I missed the part where that's my problem"

The line is an ode to his famous dialogue in Spider-Man (2002), as 'Tobey Maguire' then walks away from the scene in style.

This innovative video seems to have won over fans, as several replied enthusiastically in the comments section:

As this wholesome throwback continues to rake in the views online, it has certainly left fans excited at the mere thought of Tobey Maguire making his much-awaited return to the Spider-Verse.

Moreover, his rumoured appearance is sure to send fans across the globe into an absolute meltdown and rightly so.

Who wouldn't freak out upon witnessing the return of the OG Spider-Man?