Spinx CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) came out in September 2023 and took the FPS community by storm. Since then, the game has received both praise and criticism. It is still in its early days, making it difficult to predict if it will be as successful as its predecessor, CS:GO. However, one thing remains constant in this version of the game—the importance of aiming and movement.
In order to get these things right, you need a lot of practice, but you also need optimized settings. Arriving at the latter might be hard for some players, especially those starting out. However, newbies can always take a look at the settings used by professional players and use them as a starting point.
Everything fans need to know about Spinx's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023
Lotan “Spinx” Giladi is an Israeli professional CS2 player. He is currently a rifle for Team Vitality. Before this, he played for rosters such as ENCE and c0ntact Gaming. With Team Vitality, he has won the ESL Pro League Season 16.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 900
- Sensitivity: 1.1
- eDPI: 990
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.0
- Hx: 4000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 5
- Blue: 0
- Green: 0
- Red: 255
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -3
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0.5
- Sniper Width: 1
You can also import Spinx's crosshair directly into CS2 by entering the following crosshair code into the game:
CSGO-msEjS-UwrbB-HzVzV-SaXWn-Xk2AC
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
The following console command will also implement these settings:
viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;
Launch Options
+fps_max 400 -freq 240 -console -tickrate 128 -novid
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 120%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model / Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
HUD
- HUD Scale: 0.85
- HUD Color: Blue
Radar
- Radar centers the player: Yes
- Radar is rotating: Yes
- Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes
- Radar HUD size: 1
- Radar map zoom: 0.7
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 0
- Color Vibrance: 8
- Low Blue Light: 8
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 2
- Brightness: 95
- Contrast: 55
- Sharpness: 8
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: Premium
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB Transparent White
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Xtrfy GP4
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB
This is everything there is to know about Spinx's CS2 settings. You can copy the settings as they are, experiment with what works best for you, and keep tweaking the numbers for optimal results.