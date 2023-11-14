Spinx CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) came out in September 2023 and took the FPS community by storm. Since then, the game has received both praise and criticism. It is still in its early days, making it difficult to predict if it will be as successful as its predecessor, CS:GO. However, one thing remains constant in this version of the game—the importance of aiming and movement.

In order to get these things right, you need a lot of practice, but you also need optimized settings. Arriving at the latter might be hard for some players, especially those starting out. However, newbies can always take a look at the settings used by professional players and use them as a starting point.

Everything fans need to know about Spinx's Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings in 2023

Lotan “Spinx” Giladi is an Israeli professional CS2 player. He is currently a rifle for Team Vitality. Before this, he played for rosters such as ENCE and c0ntact Gaming. With Team Vitality, he has won the ESL Pro League Season 16.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 900

Sensitivity: 1.1

eDPI: 990

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.0

Hx: 4000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 5

Blue: 0

Green: 0

Red: 255

Dot: 1

Gap: -3

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 0.5

Sniper Width: 1

You can also import Spinx's crosshair directly into CS2 by entering the following crosshair code into the game:

CSGO-msEjS-UwrbB-HzVzV-SaXWn-Xk2AC

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

The following console command will also implement these settings:

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3;

Launch Options

+fps_max 400 -freq 240 -console -tickrate 128 -novid

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 120%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Medium

High Dynamic Range: Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

HUD

HUD Scale: 0.85

HUD Color: Blue

Radar

Radar centers the player: Yes

Radar is rotating: Yes

Toggle shape with scoreboard: Yes

Radar HUD size: 1

Radar map zoom: 0.7

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 0

Color Vibrance: 8

Low Blue Light: 8

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 2

Brightness: 95

Contrast: 55

Sharpness: 8

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: Premium

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB Transparent White

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mousepad: Xtrfy GP4

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB

This is everything there is to know about Spinx's CS2 settings. You can copy the settings as they are, experiment with what works best for you, and keep tweaking the numbers for optimal results.