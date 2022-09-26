Splatoon 3 Hero mode guide: All rewards and how to get them

Splatoon 3 rewards players with a lot of collectibles that increase with the amount of time spent in various modes that the shooter has to offer.
The Hero mode is one of the features that many in the community are having a good amount of fun with, and players are also rewarded with exclusive drops to achieve various milestones in it.
While many of the drops can be obtained by simply completing various stages, there are certain rewards that players can only achieve through various post-game milestones.
This is one of the reasons why, for completionists, getting their hands on all the Hero mode drops is a bit tricky in the shooter.
Today’s guide will therefore list out all the rewards that players will be able to get their hands on in Splatoon 3’s Hero mode, through mission completions as well as through post-story activities.
All Hero mode rewards in Splatoon 3 and how to obtain them
1) Hero Gear
Upon completing the various stages and Hero Mode in its entirety, players will be able to get their hands on Hero Gear as well as unique stickers that they will be able to use to decorate their locker.
Below is a list of all the Hero gear that can be obtained in Splatoon 3’s Hero mode, and their associated stats:
Hero Mindset Replica (Headgear)
- Sub Power Up
- x2 Ability Slots
Hero Suit Replica (Clothing)
- Quick Respawn
- x1 Ability Slots
Hero Boots Replica (Shoes)
- Ink Resistance Up
- x4 Ability Slots
Hero Shot Replica (Shooter)
- Suction Bomb (Sub)
- Trizooka (Special)
Memories of Alterna (Locker Sticker)
- Locker decor
2) Post-Game Rewards
While the Hero Mode will provide players with a lot of cool stuff for completing it, the post-game loot has some of the best collectibles and drops that they can ask for.
However, obtaining them is no easy feat, and fans will be required to achieve certain milestones to get them both in the Secret Kettle stage as well as from the Shel-Drone.
A) Secret Kettle
The Secret Kettle is a hidden stage in Splatoon 3 that players will only be able to unlock after they have completed every single stage in the campaign mode. It’s one of the hardest challenges that the game will throw at them. However, completing it will not only net them bragging rights but some incredible rewards as well.
Once the Secret Kettle stage is unlocked, players will need to make their way to Future Utopia Island, which is present in the southwest corner of the map. After making it there, they will be able to try out the most challenging stage of the post-game and obtain the following drops:
Teddy Band (Headgear)
- Comeback
- x3 Ability Slots
Alternan and World Champ (Title)
- Splashtag decor
Additional Alterna Log
- Alterna Log
B) Shel-Drone
Another post-game activity that players are advised to try out in Splatoon 3 is the Shel-Drone. While it’s not exclusively a post-game feature, players will only get to access it after the story mode is completed as the feature requires 999 Power Eggs.
To be able to access the Shel-Drone, fans will be required to Survey every Site. Players will be able to check if the site is Surveyed or not by just opening the map and checking the left side of the screen.
If a map is surveyed, they will be seeing a green banner that will display the words “Surveyed.”
After surveying an un-surveyed site, the Shel-Drone will find a whopping 10,000 Gold that players will be able to claim from the Terminal in the lobby.