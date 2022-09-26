Splatoon 3 Splatfest guide: What are the differences between Battle Open and Pro

Splatoon 3’s very first post-launch Splatfest has finally concluded, with Team Gear emerging victorious after the dust finally settled over the weekend-long battle.

The shooter’s first Splatfest was a bit different from how the event was hosted in previous titles. The difference is that players were divided into three theme-based teams of Fun, Grub, and Gear, with the question “What would you bring to a deserted Island?”

How can you lose when you've got all the tools you need to succeed? #TeamGear takes the deserted island Splatfest with a 25p win!

Splatoon 3 has seen a great influx of players who are new to the franchise, which is why there have been many in the community who have been rather uncertain as to how some of the features in the event work.

One of the biggest points of confusion for newer players was with the Spaltfest Battle Open and Battle Pro mode.

Today’s guide will therefore, go over what the two modes are in Splatoon 3’s Splashfest, so that players are more aware the next time around that this event comes knocking.

What is Battle Open and Battle Pro in Splatoon 3’s Splatfest

There is honestly not much to differentiate the two Battle modes in Splatoon 3’s Splatfest. They primarily have to do with allowing certain multiplayer features in one, and not allowing it in the other.

Below mentioned are some of the key differences that players should keep in mind when it comes to the Battle Open and Battle Pro mode during the next Splatoon Splatfest.

1) Pro Mode

One of the core features of the Battle Pro mode during a Splatfest is that it will only allow players to participate in the matchmaking alone. They will have to do it solo, and their teammates and other players will not be able to queue up with them to play together.

Pro is specifically made for those who do not want to be matched against a potential team, and would rather play the shooter solo. Teams who queue in with a four-man pre-made have an advantage as they can communicate with each other much more effectively.

This is not the same for duo players, who only have each other to rely on when it comes to comms.

2) Open Mode

The Splatoon 3 Splatfest Battle Open mode allows players to queue up with their friends and teammates. This is perfect for those who usually have a four-man stack, and wish to play the shooter a bit more competitively than the rest of the player base.

Moreover, playing the game with friends is also rather fun, and for those who are looking for a more social experience, the Open Mode will be the perfect choice.

Additionally, both the Open as well as the Pro mode have their own Clout point meter, and both of these offer points that allows a team to inch their way closer to a Splatfest victory.

Along with Clout points, players are also rewarded with EXP for their Splatfest rank and title, making the fest one of the most exciting events in Splatoon 3.

