Split Fiction Chapter 3: It Takes Three to Tango walkthrough

It Takes Three to Tango quest is a part of Hopes of Spring, Chapter 3 in Split Fiction. After solving various puzzles from the previous quest, Silly Monkey, you finally end up in the territory of the Monkey King. Here, you are asked to play three mini games with the king to access the land and continue your mission.

These games are quite simple and require you to mimic the king's dance moves closely. Although the quest is straightforward, it requires attention while performing the test.

This article guides you on how to complete It Takes Three to Tango in Split Fiction Chapter 3.

How to complete It Takes Three to Tango in Split Fiction

Enter the Monkey King region

A cutscene where you enter the Monkey King region (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

After concluding the Silly Monkey quest, a cutscene appears where you fall into a trap and find yourself in an underground area. This is where you encounter the Monkey King, who asks you to prove your dancing skills in order to cross his land. At this point, a series of mini games will start, and you must complete them to advance.

Read more: Is Split Fiction Denuvo protected?

Dance challenge from the It Takes Three to Tango quest

Dance challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

The first game asks you to follow your king, where he raises five pillars, and you must pay close attention to the order in which he steps on them. Both Zoe and Mio must finish this task in the correct sequence to proceed to the next level. If they fail to do it correctly, the Monkey King will demonstrate the steps again, giving you a chance to perform properly.

Collect monkeys (Classic Snake game)

Collect monkeys without touching each other's path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

After completing the first mini game, you move on to the second one, which is reminiscent of the typical retro snake game. In this, Mio needs to collect some pink-headed monkeys, while Zoe focuses on collecting the green-headed ones from the dance floor.

However, while doing so, Mio and Zoe must avoid crossing each other's paths. If they do so, the monkeys' chain will break, and the two will have to start collecting them again.

Also read: Split Fiction Chapter 2: Play Me Techno walkthrough

Directional game

Directional game to conclude the It Takes Three to Tango mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Electronic Arts)

Finally, you will be asked to perform a directional game while dancing. The Monkey King will call out some directions, such as "Right," "Left," "Down," "Up," and you must use the appropriate directional inputs to mimic his movements.

After completing this task, a cutscene will appear where the Monkey King will congratulate you and grant you permission to continue your journey, concluding the It Takes Three to Tango mission in Split Fiction.

