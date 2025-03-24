Split Fiction: How to accomplish the Snaaaaaaaaake achievement

The Snaaaaaaaaake Achievement in Split Fiction's chapter six - Isolation yields a Gold trophy. The game contains multiple easter eggs that pay tribute to older evergreen video game titles. To acquire this achievement, you must hide inside a cardboard box. This instance hearkens back to the 1998 title Metal Gear Solid, which was originally released for PSP, PlayStation 3, and Windows.

This guide will help you obtain the Snaaaaaaaaake Achievement in Split Fiction.

How to obtain the Snaaaaaaaaake achievement in Split Fiction

Zoe will need to hide in a cardboard box while Mio eliminates the enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studios).

You will unlock this mission by entering a prison courtyard which is present in the subchapter titled Prison Courtyard. In this part, Mio will take the lead by climbing on a platform and destroying all the obstacles, including the cameras obstructing Zoe. The other player, in control of Zoe, will use the cardboard box as a cover to collect the achievement in Split Fiction.

While Zoe keeps moving forward in the courtyard, Mio will travel across the main stealth section. After entering this area, the latter will destroy the cameras by shooting them, and then the robot guards so that Zoe can move forward safely.

Just before entering the main path, Zoe will encounter another camera which must be destroyed by Mio. When the camera has been destroyed, the former must go straight and then turn to her right to find two robot guards. Mio will need to shoot and get rid of these guards.

After this, another camera will await Zoe around the corner. While she can cross the bridge without any problems, Mio must destroy the camera. Getting across the bridge, there will be a cardboard box ahead of Zoe that she can get into. Once she hides inside the cardboard box, the Snaaaaaaaaake achievement will automatically get unlocked.

If you have already crossed the Prison Courtyard subchapter though, you don't need to worry. None of the trophies from Split Fiction are missable. Using the Chapter Select screen, you can restart the subchapter Prison Courtyard.

