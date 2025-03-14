Split Fiction: How to get the Cold Potato achievement

Split Fiction has finally been released, and players are teaming up with their favorite co-op partners to enjoy the adventure. The game also features a neat and straightforward achievement list that can be completed with little to no issues. However, some of these can cause a bit of confusion if players don't know how to get them.

Ad

The "Cold Potato" is one such achievement in Split Fiction that is a bit challenging and can take a few attempts to unlock. This article will explain how to get it.

The Cold Potato achievement walkthrough in Split Fiction

Understand the rules and reach the arena (Image via EA)

The "Cold Potato" achievement in Split Fiction can be unlocked by completing the Gameshow Side Story in Chapter 3 without triggering any bombs to explode. You can access its arena by crossing the bridge with the purple flooring. On the other side, you will find a portal that will take you to the Gameshow side story.

Ad

Trending

The objective of this game is to deposit the ball in the container before it explodes. The timer is denoted by a pink bar and a beeping sound that will fill up with each passing second. If you fail at any point, you can just reset to try again. Here are some rules you should remember:

The timer on the bomb will start when you acquire it.

Throwing the bomb over to the second player will reset its timer.

Putting the bomb in the container will mark the end of a level.

Ad

All levels in Gameshow side story in Split Fiction

The achievement can take a few tries to unlock in Split Fiction (Image via EA)

Level 1

Ad

Zoe will begin with the bomb and needs to pass it to Mio while running towards the container. Mio can now dump the bomb inside or throw it back to Zoe if it is about to explode.

Level 2

Passing the bomb now should only be done by stepping on the green circles. Leave the first ring alone and stand together on the very next one. Mio must pass the bomb to Zoe in mid-air, who needs to throw it back once the screen has been cleared. This will give Mio enough time to put the bomb in the container.

Ad

Level 3

Sprint forward and throw the bomb over to the second player while waiting for the incinerator tile to disable. Cross the gap and pass the bomb back, then wait for the tile on the wall to stop its fire show. Cross another gap and pass the bomb once more, as you will now be closer to the container, ready to dump the bomb in.

Level 4

The fourth level will have a killer robot that will go after the character holding the bomb. The trick here is to throw the bomb over to your partner before it reaches you. Repeat this while running toward the container to eventually drop the bomb inside.

Ad

Level 5

Immediately start running once the level begins and hop across the first tile. Now, stand on the green circle by crossing the second tile and make sure to pass the bomb when you feel it is about to explode. You will be thrown over the fire, and now you need to navigate the moving tiles until you reach the container where you can deposit the bomb.

Level 6

Here, you will have to avoid some electric wall tiles while throwing the bomb to your partner. Time your jumps correctly and remember to pass the bomb while ascending the elevator. Now, stand on the green ring, and you will be thrown onto the head of the host, where you can drop the bomb.

Ad

Once you complete all six levels without letting the bomb explode, the Cold Potato achievement will be unlocked in Split Fiction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.