Can you change the difficulty in Split Fiction?

Split Fiction was one of the most anticipated titles this year, where players can have a life-altering experience with their favorite co-op partner. Hazelight Studios usually has an easy-to-learn gameplay design that is only occasionally difficult, as seen in their previous game It Takes Two. Surprisingly, compared to their previous titles, Split Fiction is a bit more challenging in terms of its puzzles and platforming.

Ad

While the game is the toughest one to beat this year, it can still give players segments that can feel tricky to overcome. This begs the question of whether there is a difficulty setting that can be tinkered with to make the title easier.

Unfortunately, there is no such thing as reducing the level of challenge, but Hazelight Studios has included some options that can make the experience a bit more forgiving.

Ad

Trending

How to reduce difficulty in Split Fiction

The game is surprisingly challenging at times (Image via EA)

While there is no setting that reduces the overall difficulty of the game, there is an Accessibility menu that you can tweak to make your playthrough easier. Here are some options that you can tinker with:

Ad

1) Reduced Damage Option

This toggle will reduce the amount of damage your character takes when hit by enemies and bosses. This makes combat sections a breeze and can be enabled if you are dying very often during your playthrough.

Split Fiction takes this one step further by making separate menus for both characters. This gives you the option to enable the setting if you wish to without affecting the combat experience of your co-op partner.

Ad

2) Allow Skipping to Next Checkpoint

If you are trying to finish Split Fiction as quickly as possible or struggling with a challenging section, then this toggle will help you out. Enabling this setting will let you skip entire segments to activate the next closest checkpoint.

Even though this is a helpful feature to reduce frustration, it also takes away from the experience of exploring the entire game. While the option exists, its use should be minimal so you and your co-op partner don't miss out on all the adventure..

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.