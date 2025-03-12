Split Fiction vs. It Takes Two: 5 major differences between the two co-op games

Split Fiction is the latest co-op title developed by Hazelight Studios, where the plot revolves around two authors trapped in their own stories, trying to escape before it's too late. While the concept is unique, the overall theme of cooperating to achieve a greater goal sounds similar to It Takes Two. This title was also developed by the same company and even went on to win Game of the Year in 2021.

With both games sharing similarities (such as playing on the same concept and co-op gameplay), there have to be some differences that make them unique in their own right. On that note, this article will look at five differences between Split Fiction and It Takes Two.

Here are five differences between Split Fiction and It Takes Two

1) Theme and setting

Split Fiction features sci-fi and fantasy elements (Image via EA)

Split Fiction revolves around two authors named Mio and Zoe, who write sci-fi and fantasy stories, respectively. They get trapped in their own tales by an evil machine that is hell-bent on stealing their imaginative ideas. The theme here focuses on technology and art, creativity, and making new friends in crazy circumstances.

It Takes Two, on the other hand, features May and Cody, a couple who are about to go their separate ways. However, their plans come to a screeching halt when their daughter's wish for them to stay together turns them into dolls, forcing them to work on their failing relationship. The theme here focuses on family and not giving up on those you love.

2) Co-op features

Cross-play is not a feature in It Takes Two (Image via EA)

Split Fiction introduces cross-play, which means two players on different platforms can play the title together. This feature also extends to its Friends Pass, meaning a person on another system can receive an invitation from someone who owns the game and play it without having to buy another copy.

It Takes Two, on the other hand, doesn't have cross-play. This means players are only allowed to play with someone who is on the same platform as them. The Friends Pass for the title also doesn't support this feature, meaning invitations can only be sent to someone on the same system as the game's owner.

3) Difficulty

Split Fiction can get difficult very early on (Image via EA)

Split Fiction wastes no time in introducing players to complex gameplay mechanics in the early sections of the game. Elements like high-speed chases and shootouts that require a good understanding of the game are displayed very early on. This high difficulty curve at the beginning can be intimidating for gamers who were expecting something similar to It Takes Two.

The 2021 game starts off easy and requires very little learning of the gameplay mechanics, as everything is simple to understand. The difficulty slightly increases as the story progresses, but the experience never reaches a height where players might feel stuck. This makes the title more approachable for everyone, regardless of whether they have played a video game before.

4) Gameplay mechanics

It Takes Two has gameplay mechanics tied to the (Image via EA)

Split Fiction uses different gameplay mechanics for each of its chapters by basing them on the fantasy and sci-fi genres. During the playthrough, players will notice that the levels are based on what the protagonists love to write about. These also extend to the abilities the characters will gain during the game, which revolve around their respective areas of expertise.

It Takes Two also uses a variety of gameplay mechanics that are unique and different for each level. However, here, the abilities the characters gain are tied to the narrative and focus on rebuilding the marriage between Cody and May from the ground up. Every chapter acts as a metaphor that holds a deeper meaning in the context of their failing marriage that they need to fix.

5) Target audience

Split Fiction is for players who want a challenge (Image via EA)

Split Fiction features a variety of difficult sections, which is why its target audience consists of players who are skilled and brave enough to take up a challenge.

It Takes Two, on the other hand, is aimed at families and couples looking for a fun time, where the gameplay mechanics don't feel overly complex. The themes of love and family make it a fun ride for all ages, especially for those in a relationship.

