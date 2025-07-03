Splitgate 2 Ranked mode: All details explored

Splitgate 2 is finally cranking up the heat with the arrival of Ranked Arena, and for anyone who's been craving a serious challenge, this is the moment to jump in. Whether you're all about chasing that leaderboard glory or want to see how you stack up in a more structured setting, Ranked has something for you.

Let’s break down how this new mode works, what game types are included, and how you’ll climb or fall through the ranks.

Everything you should know about Ranked mode in Splitgate 2

The Ranked Arena isn’t just another playlist; it’s a completely separate space built around balance, precision, and performance. With this new mode, Splitgate 2 is making a clear push into more competitive territory, offering players a chance to prove themselves without the randomness of casual matches.

The mode officially kicks off July 3, so whether you're solo queuing or running with a stacked squad, now’s the time to get serious.

To keep the gameplay sharp and focused, Splitgate 2 is launching Ranked with just three hand-picked modes:

Firecracker – High-energy and chaotic in the best way, this one’s all about fast-paced fights and constant movement.

– High-energy and chaotic in the best way, this one’s all about fast-paced fights and constant movement. Spitball – A more tactical option, where controlling space and timing engagements really matters.

– A more tactical option, where controlling space and timing engagements really matters. Hotzone – Think territory control with constantly shifting objectives that keep you on your toes.

Notably missing are Domination and Takedown, which some players found a bit too unbalanced for competitive settings. The developers are making sure every battle in Ranked feels fair and skill-based by cutting the fat.

Here’s where things get interesting: no placement matches this time. Everyone kicks off their Ranked journey in Bronze, and you must earn every promotion through sheer grit and gameplay.

From there, the climb goes:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Prolium

Champion

Except for Champion, each tier contains five levels. So you’ll work your way up through something like Silver 1 to Silver 5 before moving to Gold. If you get Champion, you've advanced to the elite in addition to reaching 3000 points. And if you crack the top 100, your badge even shows your actual leaderboard rank

If you’re sitting in Diamond 5 and start slipping, you can drop back into Platinum. The same goes for Champion; fall under 3000 points and you’re bumped back to Prolium. Brutal, but fair.

Even if you get knocked down, your seasonal rewards will still be based on the highest rank you achieved during that season. So if you reached Diamond and fell back, you’ll still walk away with the Diamond-tier cosmetics at the end.

The main aspect that determines your movement in Ranked is whether you win or lose. But performance does matter too; your K/D, objective control, and overall impact can influence how many points you gain or lose.

If you're just here to mess around and pull off wild portal plays, the casual queues are still there for you. But if you're even a little competitive or curious about how good you are, Ranked is where the real fun begins.

