Splitgate 2 features a huge arsenal comprised of primary and secondary armaments. Developed and published by 1047 Games, this title is a sequel to Splitgate 1. The game brings a unique blend of gunplay and abilities where players must find a balance to outshine the competition. The guns in Splitgate can be divided into various classes, like assault rifles, shotguns, burst rifles, SMGs, pistols, and tactical equipment.
The vast arsenal allows combatants to pick a weapon that suits their playstyle. However, the weapon collection can be overwhelming for players who are starting their in-game journey. To that end, this article brings a weapons tier list for Splitgate 2. Read below to learn more about the best weapons in the game.
Disclaimer: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Splitgate 2 weapons tier list: Weapons ranked from best to worst
The Splitgate 2 tier list classifies weapons into four tiers: S, A, B, and C. Here's a breakdown of each tier:
- S-tier: These are the best meta weapons in the game and should be preferred over weapons in lower tiers
- A-tier: These weapons are powerful but not as good as S-tier.
- B-tier: These weapons can be picked as a last resort, as they lack sufficient damage or firepower.
- C-tier: These weapons are the worst and must be avoided.
S-tier
- Phasma: Best sub-machine gun in the game, offers high damage, fast fire rate, and high accuracy.
- Rattler: Offers a high fire rate that can eliminate opponents in seconds. Has the ability to increase fire rate over time, making it useful in clutch situations.
- Hyperline: Best carbine in the game with a high rate of fire. Boasts high damage and can eliminate enemies with four hits to the head.
- Pulse: An optimum burst rifle that packs a punch. Offers manageable recoil, which increases its utility in close to medium range counters.
A-tier
- Warden: A great DMR which has a slow fire rate but high damage that can kills enemies with hits on the head.
- Trailblazer: Doesn't have the best rate of fire, but offers fast time to kill that can be used to eliminate opponents in medium range.
- Synapse: Offers less damage but packs a high rate of fire, which can be a great choice for players who have good aim, as it can eliminate foes in less time.
- Blitz: A shotgun with a high rate of fire, but takes a setback with less damage. Has good tracking and manageable recoil, making it a good choice for movement players.
- Slipstream: A unique dual-wielding SMG that converts into a single weapon during aim-down sight function. Has a high fire rate and versatility, making it a good choice for aggressive players.
- Helios: This secondary firearm is a semi-automatic pistol that has a high-medium firing rate.
B-tier
- Jackhammer: A dynamic burst rifle that offers two shots per burst. Has sufficient damage and a slow fire rate, which is good for surprising enemies from a range.
- Plow: A pump shotgun that is only useful in close range and can kill an enemy with two shots to the head.
- Charger: A distinctive shotgun that requires constant charging to operate at full power. It is a one-shot weapon, which can be lethal when fully charged.
- Tempo: This AR has medium damage and a slow rate of fire, which makes it a bad selection against the other rifles.
- Gravitas: A situation weapon that can deal damage to multiple enemies when they are pulled towards the point of impact.
- Deadbolt: A robust sniper rifle that can one-shot enemies with head shots. However, it can be punishing if shots are missed.
- Punch: A heavy pistol that packs high damage but a slow fire rate.
C-tier
- Cadence: This carbine has a medium damage range and a slow rate of fire. It has decent damage with headshots, but unbalanced stats make it a bad choice for fast-paced situations.
- Sprinter: This SMG is inconsistent due to high recoil, which can be bad in 3v2 scenarios.
- Quantum: Has an inconsistent spray pattern due to four bullet shots, which makes it difficult to hit targets.
- Coil: This is a railgun-esque handgun that has fast charge-up but is generally a bad match-up against other weapons.
- Tetra: This burst pistol is highly situational and must be avoided.
- Goliath: This semi-automatic rifle feels heavy and has a slow fire rate.
- Snare: A dual-burst pistol that has high recoil and bad tracking.
- Fubar: A triple rocket launcher that requires situational awareness and has a high reload time and slow fire rate.
- Borealis: A slow charge rifle that takes two or more shots to the head to get an elimination.
- BFB: Classic melee weapon that is only usable in close range.
- Juke: A burst-pistol that fires three-round burst shots that can eliminate enemies in short range.
- Blink: Semi-automatic pistol that packs high damage but is nerfed with a slow fire rate.
That concludes our list of all weapons in Splitgate 2. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and news.
